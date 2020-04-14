Revealed: SA’s next steps to fight Covid-19 – full govt presentation. MUST READ!

South Africa has been leading the way in keeping a lid on Covid-19 contamination, with far fewer cases and deaths reported than expected at this stage of the pandemic. The government has shared the thinking on why South Africa has bucked the trend and also the future scenarios that are being factored into decision-making at the highest levels. Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has made available the full details of a presentation by Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the chair of the Ministerial Advisory Group, on the trends and next steps in combatting Covid-19 in South Africa. Karim has impressive credentials and has high-standing in the international global health and academic community. Conspicuously absent in the presentation slides is any mention of the BCG vaccine, which some scientists have suggested may be shielding many from the virus as it has been compulsory in SA for many decades. The details of the presentation provide much food-for-thought as South Africans stay at home under stricter lockdown measures than have been implemented elsewhere – and point to the way forward. – Jackie Cameron

South Africa’s Covid-19 epidemic: Trends & next steps – key takeaways

Covid-19 cases have declined in the last 2 weeks while NHLS test numbers increased ie. while testing in people and communities without medical aid increased Note: Overall testing is still below the target of 10-15,000/day;

Can SA escape the worst of this epidemic? Is exponential spread avoidable? No! Not unless SA has a special protective factor (mojo) not present anywhere else in the world;

Our population will be at high risk again after the lockdown;

Infectiousness period includes 4-7 days before symptoms ie. people can spread it without knowing;

The virus spreads too fast normally;

Government interventions have slowed viral spread, the curve has been impacted and we have gained some time;

Time to flatten the curve even more;

South Africa has a unique component to its response, ie. active case finding;

Only South Africa has >28,000 community health care workers going house-to-house in vulnerable community for screening & testing to find cases;

New quicker and simpler diagnostics becoming available;

New treatments become available; and

Time to prepare for the medical care needs.

Current stages of SA’s response

Stage 1: has entailed: Preparation • Community education • Establishing lab capacity • Surveillance

Stage 2: Primary prevention • Social distancing & hand-washing • Closing schools and reduced gathering • Close the borders to international travel

Stage 3: Lockdown • Intensifying curtailment of human interaction

Stage 4: Surveillance & active case-finding • The Community response: door-to-door screening, testing, isolation and contact tracing

Community transmission levels to guide next steps & the lockdown

• By 18th April, will know if community transmission interpretation accurate (~67 cases/day; CI: 45 – 89)

Epidemiological (Ro ) criterion for lockdown – if average daily cases (- active screening) from 10 – 16 April is: • 90+, then continue lockdown • 45 – 89 AND CHW rate is >0.1% then continue lockdown • 45 – 89 AND CHW rate is <0.1% then ease lockdown • < 44, then ease lockdown

Expect large daily variations & some increases in +ve tests due to active case-finding (passive vs active cases)

Abrupt return may increase spread – plan the systematic easing of the lockdown over several days

Stepwise approach to reduce risk of rapid transmission taking economic imperatives & social disruption into consideration

Next stages of South Africa’s response:

Stage 5: Hotspots • Surveillance to identify & intervene in hotspots • Spatial monitoring of new cases • Outbreak investigation & intervention teams

Stage 6: Medical Care (for the peak) • Surveillance on case load & capacity • Managing staff exposures and infections • Building field hospitals for triage • Expand ICU bed and ventilator numbers

Stage 7: Bereavement & the Aftermath • Expanding burial capacity • Regulations on funerals • Managing psychological and social impact

Stage 8: Ongoing Vigilance • Monitoring Ab levels • Administer vaccines, if available • Ongoing surveillance for new cases

Professor Karim’s roles include: Director: CAPRISA – Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa; CAPRISA Professor in Global Health: Columbia University; Adjunct Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases: Harvard University; Adjunct Professor of Medicine: Cornell University; Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research) and University of KwaZulu-Natal; Director: DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in HIV Prevention.