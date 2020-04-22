Inside Covid-19: Office life after lockdown; Vaccine tests begin; Oil explained; Connecting schoolkids – Ep 23

In episode twenty three of Inside Covid-19 we open a window into what it’s going to be like going into the office post-lockdown; revisit the Oxford University prof who promised a coronavirus vaccine this year – with human trials starting tomorrow; speak to a London oil trader who explains why virus-impacted crude oil traded at minus $40 a barrel; we share a model for how parents can pull together to help internet-deprived school kids keep up; and reasons why the US’s Covid-19 infection plateau may have been reached. – Alec Hogg

(Visited 55 times, 55 visits today)