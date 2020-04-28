Inside Covid-19: Overcoming dilemma of staff using public transport; Three lost years, 2m jobs for SA economy – Ep 26

In episode 26 of Inside Covid-19, how to address the public transport dilemma with Friday’s lockdown easing; an economist explains how Covid-19 will effectively mean the SA business activity stands still for three years; an update on vaccines and a warning from Prof Alan Whiteside; an update, too, on widely touted anti Covid-19 drugs whose trials have failed; and a Government press conference detailing help for tourism companies, small businesses and spaza shops. – Alec Hogg

First in the Covid-19 headlines today:

South Africa recorded 247 new coronavirus infections and three more deaths on Monday. That raises the cases by just over 5% to 4,793 while deaths are now at 90. The former vice chancellor of UCT, Dr Max Price, has added his voice to those warning that the easing of restrictions on May 1 will usher in a significant increase in Covid-19 infections. Writing in The Daily Maverick, Prof Price, a medical doctor by training, says there is no reason to believe that after the lockdown is eased on May 1, SA’s rate of transmission will be any different to the currently exponentially higher rates in other countries.

In the UK, a fully recovered prime minister Boris Johnson went back to work yesterday, promising that shops could re-open provided they keep customers at least two metres apart – but that schools would be closed at least until June. Johnson says the country now needs to prepare for a second phase of the battle against the coronavirus. The UK has been the fifth hardest hit country with just over 21,000 deaths, surpassed only by the USA at 57,000; Italy at 27,000; Spain at almost 24,000 and France at 23,000.

Globally, the confirmed number of Covid-19 cases has passed 3m with the US far and away the most infections at just over 1m. Johns Hopkins University reports that the worst hit country per capita is Belgium with a mortality rate of 63 per 100,000 residents, with Spain at 50; Italy at 44, France at 34 and the UK at 32. All five of these countries are reporting a double figure mortality rate for each 100 confirmed cases. The US’s rate continues to grow and is now at 17 deaths per 100,000 population and the observed mortality at 5.7%.

