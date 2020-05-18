Inside Covid-19: First successful vaccine; DA tackles lockdown “irrationality”; Prof exposes cig “disaster”. Ep 35

A bumper edition of Inside Covid-19 with good news as the first human coronavirus vaccine tests deliver promising results while other medical treatments are being uncovered at a rapid clip; DA leader John Steenhuisen explains why SA’s official opposition political party is going to court to stop what it calls “lockdown irrationality”; we hear from the UCT prof whose research shows the cigarette ban has been a disaster for everyone except the underworld; concerns that SA’s 7,000 sit-down restaurants and the 1m people they support face impossible odds of survival if current regulations continue; and as the lockdown slowly eases in SA, nations around the world are fretting about a possible second wave of infections. – Alec Hogg

In the Covid-19 headlines today:

South Africa’s curve flattening days are over with the confirmed infections starting to rise at a rapid rate with 1,160 new cases reported on Sunday taking the total to 15,500, of which 8,245 are active. There were three more deaths on Sunday, putting the total at 264. Globally, total confirmed cases are now close to 5m and deaths at 320,000. While the US remains the hardest hit nation with over 90,000 deaths, Brazil’s numbers are rising rapidly with 252 deaths today taking its total to 16,370, sixth highest behind America, the UK, Italy, France and Spain. Russia now has the second highest number of infections at 290,000 behind the US’s 1.5m Brazil at 244,000 is fourth after the UK’s 247,000. On the upside, with the exception of Brazil, all the other countries where mortalities have been highest are now displaying significant declines from their peaks – the US from 6,000 new daily cases to 865; the UK from a peak 8,750 to 3,400; Italy from 6,500 to 675; and Spain from 9,600 daily infections to 515.

South African-controlled luxury goods multinational Richemont reported a 19% reverse in sales during the three months to end March, a direct result of coronavirus-related lockdowns in mainland China and Hong Kong. The group said business has picked up in recent weeks after its 460 stores in China re-opened. Richemont’s business was hit by the higher gold price – which made it more expensive to produce its expensive watches and jewellery – and its online business Yoox Net-A-Porter was hurt by increased e-commerce competition. Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said the pandemic will cause a re-set for the global economy, rather than the pause some were hoping for. In line with this, Richemont cut its dividend by half to conserve cash, a significant development considering the group did not cut its payout during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. In related news, South Africa’s leading life assurer Old Mutual, which celebrates its 175 th anniversary this year, will break new ground when it hosts the first digital Annual General Meeting on May 29 th . The group is also planning to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom to help the continent address the challenge of access to education.

anniversary this year, will break new ground when it hosts the first digital Annual General Meeting on May 29 . The group is also planning to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom to help the continent address the challenge of access to education. Moderna, a Nasdaq-listed biotech company, today announced positive data from the human testing of its novel coronavirus vaccine by the US’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases (NIAID). In March, eight people received two doses each of the first vaccine to be tested in humans. They all stimulated an immune response against Covid-19, making antibodies that were able to stop the virus replicating – the key requirement for an effective vaccine. The company also said preclinical results of a study in mice was also successful, the vaccine preventing viral replication of Covid-19 in the lungs of the animals. Moderna says it will accelerate testing with the next phase to involve 600 people. There is currently no vaccine against a coronavirus. US share prices rallied sharply on the news, gaining around 3% and wiping out last week’s losses, which were the worse in two months. The oil price jumped almost 10%, helping push JSE-listed Sasol up R8 a share to its best level since early March.

