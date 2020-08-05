The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Inside Covid-19: Desperation grows in hungry townships, but there is a way out; Guard of Honour for nurses. Ep 69
In Episode 69 of Inside Covid-19, worrying feedback on growing hunger in SA’s townships but with solid suggestions on how collaboration CAN overcome the unprecedented challenges; we hear from a hospital in Alberton where doctors and members of the community show their gratitude by forming a guard of honour when nursing staff change shifts; some tips from the way some businesses are successfully adapting to the massive disruption wrought by the pandemic; and rational questions from the tourism sector which is urging the SA government to drop irrational rules on domestic travel. – Alec Hogg
