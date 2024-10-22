BizNews Briefing – Featuring Peter Armitage, Stephen Hurwitz and Peter Major

This morning’s BizNews Briefing features insights from top financial minds Peter Armitage, Stephen Hurwitz, and Peter Major. Key topics include comments on Naspers CEO Fabricio Bloisi, contrasting opinions from Fed officials on rate cuts, Disney’s new leadership strategy, and growing confidence in South African markets amidst economic improvements like declining interest rates, increased foreign bond investments, and reduced load shedding.

