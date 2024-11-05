Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson: Optimism for SA, Old Mutual Bank, and G20 presidency

In a recent interview with BizNews Briefing host and Nielsen Network CEO Bronwyn Nielsen, Iain Williamson – CEO of Old Mutual – shared an optimistic outlook on South Africa’s economic prospects, the upcoming launch of Old Mutual Bank, and the nation’s forthcoming G20 presidency. The conversation highlighted a noticeable momentum shift within the country, presenting signs of economic improvement and international recognition, while Old Mutual itself prepares for a groundbreaking new venture. This discussion provides a comprehensive look at Old Mutual’s insights on the country’s progress, its economic recovery, and a transformative future in banking.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here

Listen here

BizNews Reporter ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

U.S. Election and South African Optimism

The discussion began with a glance toward the U.S. election, with Nielsen noting the high level of global interest in the American political scene. Williamson acknowledged the implications of the outcome for global markets but admitted he’s taken a “head in the sand” approach, preferring to wait for results rather than speculate.

The interview quickly shifted back to South Africa, where Williamson shared a buoyant outlook on the country’s economic environment. In his view, South Africa is experiencing the most positive economic landscape in a decade. He cited signs of real progress, particularly in areas that have traditionally plagued the nation, such as energy and logistics.

“It feels like a better version of what we had during the first round of the ‘Ramaphoria’ election,” he said, referencing the initial wave of optimism following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election. However, Williamson was clear that this time around, the positivity appears to be supported by concrete changes, especially in areas that will impact economic stability, including private energy production, logistics, and infrastructure.

Signs of Economic Recovery and Progress

Williamson elaborated on several key indicators that point to a healthier economy. He noted that private sector involvement in energy production is expanding, with additional capacity expected to come online by the end of the year. This, he believes, will help address the country’s energy supply-demand imbalance and reduce the risk of further economic disruptions. In the logistics sector, Williamson pointed to the government’s collaboration with the private sector as another sign of progress.

“There’s a big private sector pipeline of energy capacity that will come on-stream by the end of this year to further de-risk the demand-supply imbalance on the net,” Williamson said, indicating optimism for South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis.

He also highlighted positive developments within the logistics sector, including increased investment in rail infrastructure. He cited recent data suggesting that demand for essential rail components, such as railway sleeper connectors, is at a high, a sign of renewed confidence in South Africa’s infrastructure and transport system. Additionally, Williamson pointed out that steps are being taken to address corruption, an issue that has long stifled South Africa’s growth.

Yet, he emphasized that more work is needed, particularly in prosecuting corrupt actors, to fully close the circle on South Africa’s recovery. Williamson’s comments suggest that while progress is being made, sustaining this momentum will require continued vigilance.

Old Mutual Bank: A New Venture for the Consumer Market

Amid this positive economic backdrop, Old Mutual is preparing to enter the banking sector, a move that Williamson says has been years in the making. Old Mutual Bank, scheduled to launch in early 2025, aims to tap into South Africa’s burgeoning middle market. According to Williamson, the infrastructure for the bank has been completed, including the core banking technology systems that will support its operations.

“We’ve had a team hard at work building the infrastructure for the bank for the last two and a half years. That’s now finished,” Williamson confirmed.

Now, the company is focused on finalizing the bank’s leadership team and securing regulatory approvals. Old Mutual, traditionally an insurance provider, is bringing in executives with the necessary banking expertise to lead the new venture, ensuring it meets the required regulatory standards. Williamson noted that while Old Mutual Bank is entering a competitive market, the company is optimistic about its ability to offer something unique to consumers.

“We’re really excited about the proposition that will bring to market,” he said, adding that the bank aims to offer fresh and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of middle-market consumers.

Williamson acknowledged that the timing of the bank’s launch aligns with favorable economic conditions. He expects interest rates to continue falling, which would support consumer spending and economic growth—an ideal environment for the introduction of a new financial institution focused on lending.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency: A Platform for Growth

Another significant milestone for South Africa is its upcoming G20 presidency, a development Williamson views as an opportunity for the country to play a larger role on the global stage. South Africa will assume the presidency from Brazil in December, with the summit itself set to take place on South African soil next year. Williamson described the G20 presidency as a “huge opportunity” to influence global policy on economic integration and trade.

He also emphasized the importance of African integration, highlighting how South Africa’s leadership role in the G20 could help remove barriers to trade across the continent. Williamson sees the presidency as a platform for South Africa to showcase its potential to the world, particularly in areas like logistics and trade, which he believes are vital to the continent’s economic future.

“The G20 summit is an opportunity to breathe some energy into African integration and development,” Williamson said, underscoring the strategic importance of the presidency for both South Africa and the continent.

A Positive Outlook for the Future

In conclusion, Williamson’s comments reflect a renewed sense of optimism for South Africa’s economic prospects. From private sector investments in energy and logistics to the launch of Old Mutual Bank and the G20 presidency, there are clear signs that South Africa is on a path toward recovery and growth. While challenges remain, Williamson’s remarks suggest that Old Mutual is poised to play a key role in the country’s economic future.

With Old Mutual Bank on track to launch in 2025 and South Africa preparing to take a leading role in global affairs, Williamson’s vision points to a brighter, more resilient future for both Old Mutual and the country at large. The focus on sustainable growth, consumer empowerment, and international collaboration underscores the potential for lasting change, making this an exciting time for South Africa and its people.

As Williamson put it, “There are lots of reasons to be optimistic.”

Read also