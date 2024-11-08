Rory Steyn’s mission to secure a lasting legacy for the Comrades Marathon

In this BizNews Briefing interview Rory Steyn, a member of the Comrades Marathon Board of Trustees and former security chief for Nelson Mandela, discussing his role in safeguarding the legacy and spirit of the Comrades Marathon. Steyn talks passionately about the race’s unique cultural and historical significance in South Africa, emphasizing its role in bringing people together from diverse backgrounds. He outlines the challenges the Board faces in balancing the preservation of the marathon’s core values with the need for modern innovations and commercial support. Additionally, Steyn highlights the importance of developing young talent and maintaining inclusivity within the race, while upholding the event’s reputation as a symbol of resilience, community, and South African identity. His commitment reflects a vision for the marathon to continue inspiring future generations.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch now

Listen now

By BizNews reporter

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The Comrades Marathon is not just a race; it’s a national treasure, a symbol of endurance, resilience, and history. For Rory Steyn, a former police officer and now a member of the Comrades Board of Trustees, the preservation and integrity of this beloved South African event are paramount. In a recent interview, Steyn shed light on his journey with the Comrades, his thoughts on the race’s current trajectory, and the urgent need to uphold its legacy in the face of mounting pressures.

Steyn, who once served as Nelson Mandela’s security chief, brings a unique perspective to the Comrades. His deep love for the race and his commitment to its values are apparent in every word. His history with the Comrades began years ago as an avid supporter, and over time, he became increasingly involved, finally joining the Board of Trustees. This role has given him both the privilege and the responsibility to help steer the direction of the marathon, ensuring that it remains true to its roots while evolving to meet modern demands.

At the heart of Steyn’s mission is a simple but profound principle: to preserve the “spirit of Comrades.” This spirit, he believes, is not only about running but about the camaraderie, unity, and resilience that the race represents. For generations, the Comrades Marathon has brought together people from diverse backgrounds, creating an unparalleled sense of community and achievement. According to Steyn, “The Comrades is a microcosm of our country.” He notes that, much like South Africa itself, the race is built on resilience and a collective effort toward a common goal. The marathon is more than an athletic event; it’s a narrative of human strength and South African identity.

However, as the marathon has grown in scale, so too have the challenges it faces. One major issue that Steyn and his colleagues on the Board are addressing is maintaining the race’s authenticity amid commercial pressures. Sponsorship deals, media coverage, and the drive for increased participation bring financial benefits but can sometimes clash with the marathon’s values. Steyn emphasizes that the Board must carefully balance financial needs with the essence of what makes the Comrades special. “We are constantly wrestling with the question: How do we preserve the legacy while moving forward?” Steyn explains, stressing the importance of thoughtful decision-making to protect the race’s integrity.

The demands of the modern world also mean that the Comrades must keep pace with advancements in sports technology and event management, without compromising its roots. Steyn acknowledges that innovation is crucial. From enhanced medical support on the race day to new methods for tracking runners’ progress, improvements can enhance participants’ experience and ensure safety. However, Steyn argues that these advancements should always serve the core values of the marathon rather than overshadowing them.

Another critical area of focus for Steyn is the development of new talent and encouraging broader participation. He expresses concern that younger generations may not fully understand or appreciate the cultural significance of the Comrades. Steyn emphasizes the need for programs that promote running at a grassroots level, nurturing young athletes who may one day participate in the marathon. He envisions an inclusive future for the Comrades, where runners from all walks of life and backgrounds feel welcome and inspired to take part.

Steyn also touches on the logistical challenges that come with organizing such a large-scale event. The race requires an enormous amount of planning and coordination, from securing permits to managing volunteers. Every year, thousands of volunteers, local authorities, and medical personnel come together to make the event possible, a testament to the collaborative spirit that underpins the Comrades. Steyn credits these individuals, noting that without their dedication, the race would not be feasible. For him, this team effort mirrors the unity that the marathon symbolizes.

Looking to the future, Steyn is optimistic but remains vigilant. He understands that the Comrades Marathon must evolve to remain relevant, yet he is adamant that this evolution should not come at the expense of its core values. His vision for the race is clear: a marathon that honors its past while embracing the future, a race that remains a source of pride and inspiration for South Africans. He is hopeful that, with the right guidance and commitment, the Comrades Marathon will continue to thrive and inspire for generations to come.

As Steyn reflects on his journey with the Comrades, he expresses gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to such an iconic event. For him, being part of the Board is not just a job; it’s a calling. His dedication to the race is unwavering, driven by his belief in the Comrades’ unique role in South African society. As he puts it, “The Comrades Marathon is part of the fabric of who we are as a nation.”

In a world where so much is fleeting, Steyn’s mission is to ensure that the Comrades Marathon endures, preserving its legacy and spirit for future runners to experience. Through his efforts and those of his fellow board members, the race will continue to inspire, challenge, and unite South Africans, just as it has for nearly a century.

Read also