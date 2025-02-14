US Ambassador front-runner: Play it right and Trump could be best thing ever for SA

An expert on Donald Trump, Joburg-born Harvard Law School graduate Joel Pollak, explains why US President could (and should) be SA’s dream Oval Office friend. The frontrunner to become the new US Ambassador to SA, Pollak knows Trump well, having written two books on him and thousands of words about the famously ‘transactional’ leader. In this interview, Pollak explains why, despite a hectic agenda, Trump has been paying attention to SA – offering suggestions to transform antagonism into friendship and unlock an economic turnaround with the potential to create millions of new jobs. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: