Rob Hersov turns media mogul – capitalist activist launching ‘Daily Wire’ for SA

In just three and a half years Rob Hersov has transitioned from a low profile global entrepreneur into outspoken capital activist – and now, budding media mogul. He shares his media plans with BizNews editor Alec Hogg, explaining how he intends creating a coalition of SA’s conservative thinkers, giving them a louder voice. Hersov believes this will inform the nation that there’s an alternative to continuous economic decline.

A viral speech and an accidental activist

Rob Hersov’s transformation over the past three and a half years is nothing short of remarkable. The businessman who first stirred controversy at a BizNews Conference by boldly stating that if Nelson Mandela were alive today, he would vote for the Democratic Alliance (DA), has since emerged as one of South Africa’s most outspoken and influential capitalist activists. Now, he’s entering yet another phase: establishing himself as a significant player in the media landscape, intent on amplifying conservative, libertarian, and capitalist voices across the country.

Facing controversy head-on

In an illuminating conversation with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, Hersov recounted how his unexpected foray into activism began unintentionally. His viral speech at the BizNews Conference in the Drakensberg catapulted him into the national spotlight, igniting both acclaim and controversy. Initially taken aback by the response, Hersov quickly recognized a new calling: articulating publicly what many South Africans only dared to whisper privately around the braai.

Facing backlash, particularly the “racist” label often weaponized to silence criticism in South Africa, Hersov initially braced for severe repercussions. To his surprise, a diverse array of friends and associates—black, coloured, and Indian—rallied around him, affirming his intentions and credibility. This solidarity galvanized his resolve. “Once I realized standing up and calling out the truth was in a way a calling, I doubled down,” Hersov told Hogg.

Critiquing the ANC

Central to Hersov’s journey has been his unyielding critique of the ruling African National Congress (ANC). He described the ANC as an “ineptocratic and kleptocratic” party that has severely mismanaged the nation’s resources. Hersov sees himself as a pioneer who broke the dam of public criticism, enabling others to find their voices. Figures like Neil De Beer and Gayton McKenzie have subsequently emerged, reinforcing a groundswell of dissatisfaction with the ANC’s governance.

Political predictions and disappointments

Hersov’s early endorsements at BizNews events—such as his prescient promotion of Gayton McKenzie and DA rising star Chris Pappas—demonstrated his keen political instincts. Yet, he candidly admitted his disappointment in Herman Mashaba, whose electoral setbacks Hersov attributed to desperation and poor strategic choices, notably the controversial removal of popular Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.

Launching the Truth Report

Now, Hersov is harnessing his extensive media experience—gleaned from years working under Rupert Murdoch—to establish a media venture modelled after America’s Daily Wire. His goal: to aggregate independent podcasters and influencers into a potent force under one umbrella, the “Truth Report.” Hersov believes this platform can disrupt the echo chambers limiting South Africa’s discourse, offering compelling alternatives to mainstream narratives.

Challenging BEE practices

This media initiative aligns closely with Hersov’s broader goal of dismantling South Africa’s costly and corrupt practices, notably Black Economic Empowerment (BEE). Hersov sharply criticized companies like Coronation and MultiChoice for adhering to BEE frameworks he argues drain resources and stifle genuine economic growth. Highlighting Coronation’s shift to 51% black ownership through trust-based dilution, he condemned such moves as economically irrational and detrimental to non-black stakeholders.

“BEE is unproductive, expensive, and not working,” Hersov argued forcefully. He believes real change will only come through crisis—internal economic collapse or external pressure, such as targeted U.S. sanctions against corrupt ANC officials. He anticipates severe repercussions for figures implicated in state capture, particularly from bipartisan American pressure aimed at corruption and terrorism funding.

Economic realities and opportunities

Hersov underscores the importance of clear-eyed economic comparisons to motivate change. Referencing South Africa’s stark GDP disparity with the United States—where American citizens enjoy a GDP per capita 14 times that of South Africans—he called on local businesses to abandon outdated practices and embrace efficiency and meritocracy.

A vision for South African politics

His passion for change extends into politics, where Hersov envisions a DA-led coalition driving the ANC into irrelevance at both municipal and national levels by 2029. He particularly sees potential for the DA to achieve outright majorities in critical municipalities like Gauteng, supported by tangible policy successes currently underreported.

The risk of losing talent to the US

Yet Hersov acknowledges South Africa’s continued vulnerability, warning of the increasing exodus of skilled individuals to the United States, tempted by attractive economic incentives and greater stability. He cites senior business leaders already contemplating relocation, highlighting the urgency of reform.

Rob Hersov’s evolution from low-profile businessman to bold activist and budding media mogul marks a significant shift in South Africa’s political and economic narrative. With characteristic bluntness and strategic insight, Hersov continues to challenge entrenched interests, inspiring others to speak out and pursue radical change—further proof that one voice, amplified and unafraid, can indeed make a difference.

