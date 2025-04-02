From ANC stalwart to DA believer: Why Banele Majingo made the leap

After nearly 40 years in the ANC, Banele Majingo has made the surprising move to the Democratic Alliance. In this candid conversation with Alec Hogg, Majingo unpacks the values, frustrations, and service delivery realities that led to his decision. It’s not a story of betrayal—but one of principle, purpose, and the evolving priorities of South African politics.

BizNews Reporter

Banele Majingo, once a long-standing member and leader within the African National Congress (ANC) in Cape Town, has joined the Democratic Alliance (DA). His decision to cross the floor after nearly four decades in the ANC marks a significant political shift at a local level, particularly for a figure with his history in the party.

Speaking to BizNews founder Alec Hogg, Majingo described the decision as a difficult one—personally and politically.

“It was hurting,” he said. “I’ve been part of the ANC, it’s been my home. But I had to make that decision.”

A career rooted in community service

Majingo began his political life in the mid-1980s through the South African Youth Congress, which would later become the ANC Youth League. Over the years, he rose through the ranks to serve in Cape Town’s council leadership, where he says he remained focused on grassroots service delivery.

But it was a recent incident that sparked his final re-evaluation. In January, ANC councillors were instructed to boycott a council meeting—a directive Majingo believed undermined their responsibilities as public representatives.

“As councillors, we are elected to represent communities in decision-making spaces,” he said. “Not participating in a council meeting meant we were not fulfilling our mandate.”

This moment, he says, was the tipping point.

Why the DA?

Majingo says he looked at several political parties before deciding to join the DA. His choice, he explains, was driven by service delivery performance and governance standards in Cape Town, where the DA governs.

He cited the city’s investments in service provision to low-income communities: R600 million annually for toilet servicing in informal areas, R250 million for waste collection in townships like Khayelitsha and Langa, and R1.2 billion on public healthcare across 61 clinics.

“Those are the things that matter to me,” he said. “When I look at where I can continue contributing meaningfully, the DA offered a clear platform.”

He also referenced Cape Town’s consistent clean audits from the Auditor-General as an indicator of the city’s governance quality.

No regrets, but not without criticism

Majingo acknowledged the backlash that followed his decision, particularly from some within the ANC. He’s been labelled a traitor by a few, but says he expected as much.

“The best response for me is to not engage in insults,” he said. “My focus is on working with the DA to improve communities.”

He made clear, however, that his move was not a rejection of the ANC’s historical values or contributions since 1994. “But right now,” he said, “I need a different vehicle to continue serving people.”

Starting from the ground up

Despite having held senior roles within the ANC, Majingo insists he is joining the DA as an ordinary member. He describes his role as that of an organiser, with the intention of helping the party grow its support base in areas where it has historically struggled.

“There are communities where the DA can make inroads,” he said. “My role is to help build those relationships and make sure people know what the party offers.”

He praised Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis for being “a practical leader” and someone focused on implementation—something Majingo sees as vital at the local level.

A broader message?

Majingo believes his shift reflects a wider change in voter behaviour. He says many of the supportive messages he received after his announcement came from people outside the DA and across racial lines.

“This idea that the DA is a party for one racial group is increasingly out of step with what people are seeing,” he said. “What matters more now is delivery and clean governance.”

While he says he hasn’t witnessed direct corruption in his previous roles, he notes that inefficiencies and weak accountability often mean that funds don’t always reach intended beneficiaries. This, he says, is a concern that pushed him to seek an environment where implementation is more closely monitored.

Looking ahead

Majingo says he’s not focused on political titles or senior positions within his new party. Instead, his aim is to remain close to the communities he’s long served and help improve delivery outcomes.

“I’m motivated by the needs I see every day—people looking for jobs, for stability, for reliable services,” he said. “If I can play even a small part in making that happen, that’s enough.”

With this move, Majingo adds his voice to a broader political conversation happening across South Africa: one that increasingly prioritises local performance, clean governance, and practical outcomes over party loyalty.

Whether his switch will have ripple effects beyond Cape Town remains to be seen. But as the country edges toward another election cycle, it’s clear that political identities—long shaped by history—are beginning to evolve.

