BN Briefing: SA under fire with Trump tariffs; ANC doubles down on support for Palestine

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, hosted by Bronwyn Nielsen, Trump’s Liberation Day ignites a fierce global trade war, sending shock waves through markets across the globe. Alec Hogg sits down with Breitbart’s Joel Pollak to unpack the latest developments straight from Washington. Closer to home, South Africa’s political theater takes center stage: DA’s Mark Burke dramatically rips up his speech, Action SA’s Athol Trollip unleashes a scathing attack on the DA, while economists sound the alarm over a faltering GNU and a vulnerable Rand. Meanwhile, ANC heavyweight Fikile Mbalula reaffirms unwavering support for Palestine.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: