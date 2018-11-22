Mini-reshuffle as Cyril plays it safe ahead of 2019

JOHANNESBURG — This mini-reshuffle was to be expected. President Ramaphosa was never going to take big risks and make the major cuts he probably wants in his Cabinet – he’ll save that for next year. So, in many ways, this is a holding Cabinet. But with the telecoms and comms departments amalgamated back into a single unit, it’s a sign of things to come in 2019… – Gareth van Zyl

By Sam Mkokeli and Nkululeko Ncana

(Bloomberg) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa named Siyabonga Cwele as his home affairs minister, replacing Malusi Gigaba, who quit after he was found to have lied under oath in court.

Stella Ndabeni, who served as deputy to Cwele at the Telecommunications Ministry, will assume the post as minister, and also assume responsibility for the communications portfolio, Ramaphosa told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Thursday. Nomvula Mokonyane, who was communications minister, will become environmental affairs minister in place of Edna Molewa, who died in September, he said. Ramaphosa, 66, took power in February when Jacob Zuma resigned and replaced several of his predecessor’s closest allies, some of whom were implicated in graft. While Ramaphosa didn’t cut any ministerial positions, he’s indicated the size of the cabinet will be trimmed after next year’s elections.