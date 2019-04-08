South African voters disgruntled but support Ramaphosa – IRR survey

93.0% National voters with a Grade 12 (matric) certificate or less

77.3% National voters who are black

77.3% National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Economic Growth

73.2% National voters with an average monthly household income of R8,000 or less

71.2% National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Fighting Corruption

69.2% National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Fighting Crime

67.8% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Julius Malema

65.8% National voters who believe strongly or somewhat strongly that the country is moving in the wrong direction

65.6% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the EFF

65.4% National voters who believe the phrase “Is corrupt” best describes the ANC

64.6% National voters who are not employed, either not working or retired

64.5% National voters who reside in urban areas

61.0% National voters who believe coalition governments are quite or a very good idea in general

60.9% National voters who believe the ANC will win the 2019 elections comfortably or with just over 50% of the vote

60.6% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa

60.4% National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa

60.1% National voters who strongly or somewhat approve of the job Cyril Ramaphosa is doing as President of South Africa

58.3% National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Land Reform

56.8% National voters who believe unemployment is the biggest priority economic issue facing the national government

56.0% National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Delivering Healthcare

55.8% National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the ANC

54.8% National voters who are women

54.7% ANC support among all national voters on the national ballot

53.8% National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Delivering Education

50.3% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the ANC

50.1% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa

50.1% DA support among all Western Cape voters on the provincial ballot

49.6% National voters who strongly or somewhat disapprove of the job Julius Malema is doing as leader of the EFF

48.9% National voters who strongly or somewhat support the idea of a tax revolt

48.3% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Julius Malema

47.9% National voters who are unemployed

47.8% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the EFF

47.8% National voters who believe the phrase “Has strong leadership” best describes the ANC

47.7% National voters who strongly or somewhat oppose the idea of a tax revolt

47.4% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the ANC

46.5% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the DA

46.4% National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the EFF

45.5% National voters who believe the phrase “Is good at governing” best describes the ANC

45.2% National voters who are men

44.9% National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Julius Malema

44.6% National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people of my race” best describes the ANC

44.3% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the DA

43.7% National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Providing Healthcare

43.2% National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Delivering Education

43.1% National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people like me” best describes the ANC

42.8% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Mmusi Maimane

42.7% National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Delivering Healthcare

42.6% National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the DA

42.1% National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Providing Education

41.5% National voters who strongly or somewhat approve of the job Mmusi Maimane is doing as Leader of the Opposition

41.6% ANC support among all Gauteng voters on the provincial ballot

40.7% National voters who believe the phrase “Is growing” best describes the EFF

39.9% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Mmusi Maimane

39.5% National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Delivering Basic Services

39.3% National voters who believe the phrase “Has good policies” best describes the ANC

39.0% National voters who believe jobs and unemployment is the biggest priority issue facing the national government

39.0% National voters who strongly or somewhat disapprove of the job Mmusi Maimane is doing as Leader of the Opposition

38.4% National voters who strongly or somewhat approve of the job Julius Malema is doing as leader of the EFF

37.9% National voters who are not working and are looking for work

37.7% National voters who would prefer an ANC/EFF coalition government at a national level

36.8% Gauteng Voters who would prefer an ANC/EFF coalition government in that province

36.3% National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at delivering Economic Growth and Job Creation

36.1% National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Land Reform

35.7% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Mmusi Maimane

35.5% National voters who reside in rural areas

35.3% National voters with a Grade 12 (matric) certificate

35.2% National voters who are employed

35.1% National voters who are or between the ages of 30 and 44

34.5% National voters who reside in an urban township

34.1% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the ANC

34.0% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Julius Malema

33.9% National voters with a Grade 8 to Grade 11 education level

33.9% National voters who believe the phrase “Keeps its promises” best describes the ANC

33.9% ANC support among all Western Cape voters on the provincial ballot

33.6% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the DA

33.6% National voters who believe the ANC will lose the 2019 elections and will either form or lose out to an opposition coalition

33.6% National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Mmusi Maimane

32.6% National voters who would prefer an ANC/DA coalition government at a national level

32.6% National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Julius Malema

32.5% National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the DA

32.4% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the DA

32.4% DA support among all Gauteng voters on the provincial ballot

32.1% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the EFF

31.5% National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Mmusi Maimane

31.3% National voters who are or between the ages of 45 and 64

31.2% National voters with an average monthly household income of R1,999 or less

31.0% National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the EFF

30.9% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the ANC

30.9% Gauteng Voters who would prefer an ANC/DA coalition government in that province

30.9% National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Fighting Crime

30.2% National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at Delivering Basic Services

30.2% National voters who reside in a rural village or in a rural area

30.1% National voters who believe the EFF will do the best job at Fighting Corruption

29.2% National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at delivering Economic Growth and Job Creation

29.1% National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at Fighting Corruption

28.9% National voters who believe the phrase “Is growing” best describes the ANC

28.5% National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at Fighting Crime

28.4% National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the ANC

27.9% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Mmusi Maimane

27.8% National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Fighting Crime

27.8% National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Fighting Corruption

27.2% National voters who believe coalition governments are quite or a very bad idea in general

27.1% National voters who believe the EFF will do the best job at Fighting Crime

27.1% National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at Providing Healthcare

26.8% National voters who believe strongly or somewhat strongly that the country is moving in the right direction

26.7% National voters who strongly or somewhat disapprove of the job Cyril Ramaphosa is doing as President of South Africa

26.4% National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Fighting Corruption

25.9% National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at Providing Education

24.6% National voters who believe the phrase “Has good policies” best describes the DA

23.8% National voters who believe the phrase “Is good at governing” best describes the DA

23.8% National voters who reside in Gauteng

22.7% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa

22.6% National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Providing Education

22.5% National voters who believe the EFF will do the best job at delivering Economic Growth and Job Creation

22.4% Gauteng Voters who would prefer an DA/EFF coalition government in that province

22.1% National voters who believe the phrase “Keeps its promises” best describes the DA

21.8% DA support among all national voters on the national ballot

21.1% National voters who believe the phrase “Is growing” best describes the DA

21.0% National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Economic Growth

20.7% National voters who are or between the ages of 19 and 29

20.6% National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people like me” best describes the EFF

20.5% National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people of my race” best describes the DA

20.0% National voters who believe the phrase “Has strong leadership” best describes the DA

19.9% National voters who believe the phrase “Has good policies” best describes the EFF

19.9% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Julius Malema

19.9% National voters who reside in KwaZulu-Natal

19.7% National voters with an average monthly household income of between R3,000 and R4,999

19.5% National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people like me” best describes the DA

19.4% National voters who are working in a formal business

19.3% National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people of my race” best describes the EFF

19.2% National voters who believe the phrase “Has strong leadership” best describes the ANC

19.1% National voters who believe the EFF will do the best job at Delivering Basic Services

18.2% EFF support among all Gauteng voters on the provincial ballot

18.2% National voters with a Grade R to Grade 7 education level

18.0% Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa

17.9% National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa

17.6% National voters who believe the phrase “Keeps its promises” best describes the EFF

17.4% National voters who reside in an urban suburb

16.8% National voters who would prefer an DA/EFF coalition government at a national level

16.7% National voters who are retired

15.6% National voters who reside in the Eastern Cape

14.6% National voters with an average monthly household income of between R2,000 and R2,999

14.4% National voters who believe corruption is the biggest priority issue facing the national government

12.9% National voters who are older than 64

12.6% National voters who believe the phrase “Is good at governing” best describes the EFF

12.2% EFF support among all national voters on the national ballot

11.6% Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the EFF

11.0% National voters who are white

10.6% National voters who are working in an informal business

10.0% National voters who are not working and not looking for work

9.4% National voters who believe the EFF will do the best job at Providing Healthcare

9.3% National voters who reside in the Western Cape

9.3% National voters who reside in Limpopo

9.1% National voters who are Coloured

8.5% National voters with an average monthly household income of R20,000 or more

7.7% National voters who reside in the North West

7.7% National voters with an average monthly household income of between R5,000 and R7,999

7.1% National voters who reside in Mpumalanga

7.0% National voters who reside in an urban informal settlement

6.6% National voters who believe the phrase “Is corrupt” best describes the EFF

6.2% National voters who have graduated from university or hold a post-graduate qualification

5.6% National voters with no formal schooling

5.6% National voters who reside in a city centre or central business district

5.5% National voters who believe the phrase “Is corrupt” best describes the DA

5.4% National voters who reside in the Free State

4.8% National voters with an average monthly household income of between R2,000 and R2,999

3.7% National voters with an average monthly household income of between R12,000 and R19,999

3.4% National voters who reside on a rural smallholding

2.9% National voters working in their own formal business

2.6% National voters who are Indian

2.3% National voters working in their own informal business

2.1% National voters who reside in the Northern Cape

1.9% National voters who reside on a rural commercial farm