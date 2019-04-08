The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
South African voters disgruntled but support Ramaphosa – IRR survey
LONDON — The Institute of Race Relations has come up with a cheat sheet before the 8 May following a survey done from 12 -26 February on voters’ attitudes towards the various issues that the election is fought on and the overall picture is that voters are generally disenchanted and have little faith in the government or political parties. Here are a few examples: On the ANC government’s performance on economic growth 77.3% said they were very or somewhat dissatisfied, on fighting corruption 71.2% and crime 69.2%. There is one issue of a majority support and that is President Cyril Ramaphosa; 60.1% of voters strongly or somewhat approve of the job he is doing. His organisation however does not enjoy the same support, the poll indicates 54.7% support nationally for the ANC. There is a same disconnect between the leaders of the other parties. 41.5% of national voters approve of Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane but only 21.8% indicated overall DA support. 38.4% indicated approval of EFF leader Julius Malema’s compared to 12.2% for his party. The disenchanted voter is a world-wide trend. Many younger voters in the United Kingdom did not bother to vote in the Brexit referendum, yet they are the loudest to complain about the impact of it and can be seen in marches on a second referendum. It will be interesting to see whether the 20.7% of voters who are between the ages of 19 and 29 in South Africa have the same attitude and whether they could learn from the UK experience that you need to vote to make a difference. – Linda van Tilburg
The IRR voter cheat-sheet
The numbers: 1-100 voter positions and characteristics
What follows is a summary table of South African voter positions and preferences on key issues, as well as the demographic characteristics of the voting population, drawn from the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) survey of February 2019. See below the table for a description of the survey methodology.*
|93.0%
|National voters with a Grade 12 (matric) certificate or less
|77.3%
|National voters who are black
|77.3%
|National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Economic Growth
|73.2%
|National voters with an average monthly household income of R8,000 or less
|71.2%
|National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Fighting Corruption
|69.2%
|National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Fighting Crime
|67.8%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Julius Malema
|65.8%
|National voters who believe strongly or somewhat strongly that the country is moving in the wrong direction
|65.6%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the EFF
|65.4%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Is corrupt” best describes the ANC
|64.6%
|National voters who are not employed, either not working or retired
|64.5%
|National voters who reside in urban areas
|61.0%
|National voters who believe coalition governments are quite or a very good idea in general
|60.9%
|National voters who believe the ANC will win the 2019 elections comfortably or with just over 50% of the vote
|60.6%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa
|60.4%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa
|60.1%
|National voters who strongly or somewhat approve of the job Cyril Ramaphosa is doing as President of South Africa
|58.3%
|National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Land Reform
|56.8%
|National voters who believe unemployment is the biggest priority economic issue facing the national government
|56.0%
|National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Delivering Healthcare
|55.8%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the ANC
|54.8%
|National voters who are women
|54.7%
|ANC support among all national voters on the national ballot
|53.8%
|National voters who are very or somewhat dissatisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Delivering Education
|50.3%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the ANC
|50.1%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa
|50.1%
|DA support among all Western Cape voters on the provincial ballot
|49.6%
|National voters who strongly or somewhat disapprove of the job Julius Malema is doing as leader of the EFF
|48.9%
|National voters who strongly or somewhat support the idea of a tax revolt
|48.3%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Julius Malema
|47.9%
|National voters who are unemployed
|47.8%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the EFF
|47.8%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Has strong leadership” best describes the ANC
|47.7%
|National voters who strongly or somewhat oppose the idea of a tax revolt
|47.4%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the ANC
|46.5%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the DA
|46.4%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the EFF
|45.5%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Is good at governing” best describes the ANC
|45.2%
|National voters who are men
|44.9%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Julius Malema
|44.6%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people of my race” best describes the ANC
|44.3%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the DA
|43.7%
|National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Providing Healthcare
|43.2%
|National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Delivering Education
|43.1%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people like me” best describes the ANC
|42.8%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Mmusi Maimane
|42.7%
|National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Delivering Healthcare
|42.6%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the DA
|42.1%
|National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Providing Education
|41.5%
|National voters who strongly or somewhat approve of the job Mmusi Maimane is doing as Leader of the Opposition
|41.6%
|ANC support among all Gauteng voters on the provincial ballot
|40.7%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Is growing” best describes the EFF
|39.9%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Mmusi Maimane
|39.5%
|National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Delivering Basic Services
|39.3%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Has good policies” best describes the ANC
|39.0%
|National voters who believe jobs and unemployment is the biggest priority issue facing the national government
|39.0%
|National voters who strongly or somewhat disapprove of the job Mmusi Maimane is doing as Leader of the Opposition
|38.4%
|National voters who strongly or somewhat approve of the job Julius Malema is doing as leader of the EFF
|37.9%
|National voters who are not working and are looking for work
|37.7%
|National voters who would prefer an ANC/EFF coalition government at a national level
|36.8%
|Gauteng Voters who would prefer an ANC/EFF coalition government in that province
|36.3%
|National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at delivering Economic Growth and Job Creation
|36.1%
|National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Land Reform
|35.7%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Mmusi Maimane
|35.5%
|National voters who reside in rural areas
|35.3%
|National voters with a Grade 12 (matric) certificate
|35.2%
|National voters who are employed
|35.1%
|National voters who are or between the ages of 30 and 44
|34.5%
|National voters who reside in an urban township
|34.1%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the ANC
|34.0%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Julius Malema
|33.9%
|National voters with a Grade 8 to Grade 11 education level
|33.9%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Keeps its promises” best describes the ANC
|33.9%
|ANC support among all Western Cape voters on the provincial ballot
|33.6%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the DA
|33.6%
|National voters who believe the ANC will lose the 2019 elections and will either form or lose out to an opposition coalition
|33.6%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Mmusi Maimane
|32.6%
|National voters who would prefer an ANC/DA coalition government at a national level
|32.6%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Julius Malema
|32.5%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the DA
|32.4%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the DA
|32.4%
|DA support among all Gauteng voters on the provincial ballot
|32.1%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the EFF
|31.5%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Mmusi Maimane
|31.3%
|National voters who are or between the ages of 45 and 64
|31.2%
|National voters with an average monthly household income of R1,999 or less
|31.0%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the EFF
|30.9%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the ANC
|30.9%
|Gauteng Voters who would prefer an ANC/DA coalition government in that province
|30.9%
|National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Fighting Crime
|30.2%
|National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at Delivering Basic Services
|30.2%
|National voters who reside in a rural village or in a rural area
|30.1%
|National voters who believe the EFF will do the best job at Fighting Corruption
|29.2%
|National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at delivering Economic Growth and Job Creation
|29.1%
|National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at Fighting Corruption
|28.9%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Is growing” best describes the ANC
|28.5%
|National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at Fighting Crime
|28.4%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards the ANC
|27.9%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Mmusi Maimane
|27.8%
|National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Fighting Crime
|27.8%
|National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Fighting Corruption
|27.2%
|National voters who believe coalition governments are quite or a very bad idea in general
|27.1%
|National voters who believe the EFF will do the best job at Fighting Crime
|27.1%
|National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at Providing Healthcare
|26.8%
|National voters who believe strongly or somewhat strongly that the country is moving in the right direction
|26.7%
|National voters who strongly or somewhat disapprove of the job Cyril Ramaphosa is doing as President of South Africa
|26.4%
|National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Fighting Corruption
|25.9%
|National voters who believe the DA will do the best job at Providing Education
|24.6%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Has good policies” best describes the DA
|23.8%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Is good at governing” best describes the DA
|23.8%
|National voters who reside in Gauteng
|22.7%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa
|22.6%
|National voters who believe the ANC will do the best job at Providing Education
|22.5%
|National voters who believe the EFF will do the best job at delivering Economic Growth and Job Creation
|22.4%
|Gauteng Voters who would prefer an DA/EFF coalition government in that province
|22.1%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Keeps its promises” best describes the DA
|21.8%
|DA support among all national voters on the national ballot
|21.1%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Is growing” best describes the DA
|21.0%
|National voters who are very or somewhat satisfied with the national ANC government’s performance on Economic Growth
|20.7%
|National voters who are or between the ages of 19 and 29
|20.6%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people like me” best describes the EFF
|20.5%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people of my race” best describes the DA
|20.0%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Has strong leadership” best describes the DA
|19.9%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Has good policies” best describes the EFF
|19.9%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards Julius Malema
|19.9%
|National voters who reside in KwaZulu-Natal
|19.7%
|National voters with an average monthly household income of between R3,000 and R4,999
|19.5%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people like me” best describes the DA
|19.4%
|National voters who are working in a formal business
|19.3%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Care about people of my race” best describes the EFF
|19.2%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Has strong leadership” best describes the ANC
|19.1%
|National voters who believe the EFF will do the best job at Delivering Basic Services
|18.2%
|EFF support among all Gauteng voters on the provincial ballot
|18.2%
|National voters with a Grade R to Grade 7 education level
|18.0%
|Gauteng voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa
|17.9%
|National voters who feel very or somewhat unfavourable towards Cyril Ramaphosa
|17.6%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Keeps its promises” best describes the EFF
|17.4%
|National voters who reside in an urban suburb
|16.8%
|National voters who would prefer an DA/EFF coalition government at a national level
|16.7%
|National voters who are retired
|15.6%
|National voters who reside in the Eastern Cape
|14.6%
|National voters with an average monthly household income of between R2,000 and R2,999
|14.4%
|National voters who believe corruption is the biggest priority issue facing the national government
|12.9%
|National voters who are older than 64
|12.6%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Is good at governing” best describes the EFF
|12.2%
|EFF support among all national voters on the national ballot
|11.6%
|Western Cape voters who feel very or somewhat favourable towards the EFF
|11.0%
|National voters who are white
|10.6%
|National voters who are working in an informal business
|10.0%
|National voters who are not working and not looking for work
|9.4%
|National voters who believe the EFF will do the best job at Providing Healthcare
|9.3%
|National voters who reside in the Western Cape
|9.3%
|National voters who reside in Limpopo
|9.1%
|National voters who are Coloured
|8.5%
|National voters with an average monthly household income of R20,000 or more
|7.7%
|National voters who reside in the North West
|7.7%
|National voters with an average monthly household income of between R5,000 and R7,999
|7.1%
|National voters who reside in Mpumalanga
|7.0%
|National voters who reside in an urban informal settlement
|6.6%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Is corrupt” best describes the EFF
|6.2%
|National voters who have graduated from university or hold a post-graduate qualification
|5.6%
|National voters with no formal schooling
|5.6%
|National voters who reside in a city centre or central business district
|5.5%
|National voters who believe the phrase “Is corrupt” best describes the DA
|5.4%
|National voters who reside in the Free State
|4.8%
|National voters with an average monthly household income of between R2,000 and R2,999
|3.7%
|National voters with an average monthly household income of between R12,000 and R19,999
|3.4%
|National voters who reside on a rural smallholding
|2.9%
|National voters working in their own formal business
|2.6%
|National voters who are Indian
|2.3%
|National voters working in their own informal business
|2.1%
|National voters who reside in the Northern Cape
|1.9%
|National voters who reside on a rural commercial farm
|0.9%
|National voters who believe land reform is the biggest priority issue facing the national government
- All numbers are all drawn from a South African Institute of Race Relations survey, conducted by Victory Research. The survey was conducted between 12 and 26 February 2019. The sample was fully demographically representative and comprised only registered voters. A total of 1,611 respondents were questioned. The national margin of error was 3.3%. Supplementing this were two fully demographically representative sub-samples for Gauteng (sample size: 502 registered voters) and the Western Cape (sample size: 405 registered voters). The margin of error for the Gauteng sub-sample was 3.8%, and for the Western Cape sub-sample, 5.9%. The confidence level is 95%. The poll was conducted telephonically, using a single frame, random digit-dialling sampling design.