Dan Matjila to air dirty laundry; says Edcon opposition lead to dismissal

Dirty laundry is being aired as the commission of inquiries set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa start to bear witness. But it’s the contradictory nature of certain of the testimonies that will have lawmakers interested. Next up at the PIC enquiry is former CEO Dan Matjila, who according to the Bloomberg articles below, says his dismissal was politically motivated. His testimony is expected to revolve around the R2.7bn Edcon bailout, which supports 140,000 jobs. His assertion is the deal didn’t meet the investment criteria of the PIC’s clients, while the PIC chairman, its economic development minister and Edcon CEO Grant Pattison didn’t agree. The PIC recently said the Edcon investment was made on behalf of the UIF fund. The previous six months have seen around 70 witnesses, several of whom flagged Matjila as playing a key role in approving questionable deals. There’s always three sides to every story, yours, mine and the truth, this should be another step towards that elusive target. – Stuart Lowman

PIC’s Matjila to say he was ousted to facilitate Edcon rescue

By Janice Kew and Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) – Daniel Matjila, the ousted chief executive officer of Africa’s biggest fund manager, is expected to say his opposition to funding the rescue of a clothing retailer ahead of national elections was one of the reasons he was dismissed.

Matjila is scheduled to begin testimony to a special commission of inquiry on Monday that will include his assertion that the rescue of Edcon Holdings Ltd., which supports 140,000 jobs through direct employment and its supply chains, didn’t meet the investment criteria of the Public Investment Corp.’s clients, according to his prepared statement. Also read: PIC CEO Dan Matjila pens an open letter to South Africa On the day he was ousted, Nov. 23, he met the chairman of the PIC, the country’s economic development minister and the CEO of Edcon to put forward the conditions for supporting the deal, he is expected to say at the inquiry. Those weren’t viewed favourably, he said. The ongoing inquiry has heard from about 70 witnesses – several of whom flagged Matjila as playing a key role in approving questionable deals. He has denied that. President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the investigation in October last year, one of a handful he’s instituted to probe alleged graft since taking office 16 months ago after Jacob Zuma’s scandal-marred nine-year rule. Union pressure In February, a senior official of the Congress of South African Trade Unions emailed the chairman of the PIC, who was also deputy finance minister at the time. He wrote that unless the PIC supported the rescue, the labour federation wouldn’t be able to encourage its members to vote for the ruling African National Congress party in May elections. The rescue was announced a week later, with the PIC leading the R2.7bn ($191m) rescue. It used R1.2bn of money from the Unemployment Insurance Fund, one of its clients. Also read: Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene backs PIC boss Dan Matjila amid political row Matjila is expected to say he was removed, at least partly, to ensure the Edcon rescue could take place. He cited the email, from Cosatu’s Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks, as evidence. Matjila asserts that he and the PIC’s then head of private equity, Mervin Muller, maintained they would only back the rescue if Long4Life Ltd.’s proposal to invest R500m in the deal went ahead. Long4Life is led by Brian Joffe, a veteran South African businessman. The company didn’t invest. While the bailout would have rescued jobs it was unlikely to generate adequate returns, according to Matjila. The PIC on Thursday denied that the decision to invest the funds was politically influenced. Mondli Gungubele, the former deputy finance minister and chairman of the PIC, hasn’t responded to phone calls and text messages about the Edcon deal. Parks said in an interview that the mandate of Cosatu was to protect jobs and he would do the same again.

Matjila to say his ouster from $150bn fund was political

