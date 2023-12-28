The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
BizNews’ best of 2023: Rob Hersov
South African entrepreneur and political activist Rob Hersov is a BizNews community favourite. After returning to South Africa from abroad in a noble effort to use his voice to help rescue South Africa from the governance of the ANC, Hersov has been a keen and frequent contributor to BizNews. Known for his “ANC voetsek” adage, Hersov has covered topics from energy, Big Business, coalition politics, the running of SOEs and so much more in 2023. Find all of Rob Hersov’s BizNews contributions through the hyper-links below.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Catch up on all of BizNews’ Rob Hersov content:
- Gas to power: Can a transition to energy sovereignty in South Africa be achieved in our lifetime? Rob Hersov
- Rob Hersov – South Africa’s potential oil and gas prospectivity
- Gwede’s unlikely ally: Rob Hersov says power-starved SA must go big on gas, tell greenies to ‘stuff off’
- From businessman to activist – Rob Hersov: Why I joined the march on Luthuli House and what’s next
- Rob Hersov: South African corporates – cowards or colluders?
- Rob Hersov: Why am I still doing this? “Enough is enough” – make a stand and vote
- Hersov: Swellendam by-election loss a warning for bickering Rainbow Alliance
- 🔒 Premium: Rob Hersov on ‘dam-busting’; rejuvenating SA’s Rainbow Coalition; and Capexit post-2024
- Hersov’s “Dear John…” to re-elected DA Leader (as Rob heads for the door)
- Rob Hersov: SA’s new Electoral Act – A positive step for democracy or an unfair game rigged by the ANC?
- BN@10: Rob Hersov ‘reserves a special place in Hell’ for appeasing SA business execs
- BN@10: The Hersov interview – Coalitions, Gayton and SA post ’24
- BN@10: Hersov engages on Jeffery’s book; CR; BRICS; Russia; ANC after losing power
- READ IT AGAIN: Rob Hersov on ANC’s misguided asteroid called Transnet that’s about to smash SA’s economy
- Rob Hersov’s poetic tribute to SA’s one-of-a-kind world champion Oscar Chalupsky
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.