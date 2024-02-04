Test yourself in this tough brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 4 Feb (guess who plugged…)

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow must have been in a bad mood this week, or at least that’s what it felt like to me, having scored my lowest yet (8/20 – my first “fail”). With some lucky guesses, I might have eked out a couple more points to scrape through. On the upside, I learnt a lot – as one always tends to when giving the Trivialus a try. Have fun. And once you’ve written down your answers, click here for the solutions. – Alec Hogg

Next Saturday is the Chinese lunar New Year which is called the year of the a) Dog b) Dragon c) Rabbit?

What is the term used to describe the yearly Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca?

Which leading UK football manager has resigned his post due to a lack of energy?

What is the brightest star in our celestial sphere? Bonus for its alternative name.

On the French flag, the tricoleur, which colour is on the left?

Which film ends with the line, “That’ll do, pig. That’ll do.” ?

Which UN body has Israel accused of assisting Hamas in the atrocities of October 7?

Which two countries (point for each) take their names from a line of latitude?

In law, what is a coparcener?

The tallest sunflower ever recorded was grown in Germany in 2014, measured 9.17m tall. Where are sunflowers originally from and, for a bonus, when (closest 1 000 years), were they first cultivated by humans?

Which ex-prime minister of Pakistan (together with his wife) has been sentenced to 14 years in jail on corruption charges.

True/False – apart from human beings the only other creatures known to suffer from sunburn are pigs.

Aside from music, what connects Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, Alanis Morrissette and Joni Mitchell?

Prompt engineering has become a current buzz word. What is it?

Which evil genius was the scourge of Sherlock Holmes and plunged with him to his death off the Reichenbach Falls?

The octothorpe is the official name for which symbol?

Who had his 2018 remuneration package of $56 bn voided by a high court judge in Delaware?

What is the missing event in this list, 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400m, 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and ………….?

A mumpsimus is, a) someone who adheres to a position despite evidence to the contrary b) a small blister-like inflammation of the skin c) a mythical Celtic dwarf known for its mischievous habits.

Which American test pilot was the first man to break the sound barrier?



