BizNews Brainteaser – Ian’s Tivialus 25 Feb (a pass, at last)

Perhaps, like me, you’ve been struggling of late with quizmaster Ian Woodrow’s weekly Trivialus. After blanking on the first three, I feared another poor performance this time. But things brightened up for me after that and I’m happy to report my first pass (over 50%) for three weeks. But despondency has never set in. Even when failing, just doing the quiz expands one’s knowledge – so you win. Click here for the answers. – Alec Hogg

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Ian`s Sunday Trivialus

Putin made a gift of an armoured Aurus Senat limousine to whom as a token of their special relationship? What name is given to a dust or gas cloud in space, visible through a telescope? What mountain is visible in the background of Hokusai’s woodblock print The Great Wave off Kanagawa? Last weekend Britain’s equivalent of the Oscar ceremony, the BAFTA awards, was held. Which film came away

with the most awards? What ingredient must French ice cream contain by law? Who released the single ‘Celebration’ from an album called Celebrate in 1980, a) The Human League b) Frankie

Goes to Hollywood c) Kool and The Gang? The Battle of Bannockburn (1314) was between which two belligerents? Bonus for the song which reminisces

this conflict. On Wednesday, the UK’s House of Commons descended into chaos as result of; a) a decision to debate a motion

calling for a ceasefire in Gaza b) the government’s attempts to stall compensation to those affected by the

recent Post Office scandal c) a Trident ballistic missile that failed on its test launch? What is the difference between any more and anymore? Where and when was the first bicycle invented? Eagle’s frontman Don Henley is contesting what in a Manhattan criminal court? Who is the only Australian to have won the Formula One World Championship? Which 1953 Arthur Miller play is based on the Salem Witch trials, a) A View From The Bridge b) The Great

Disobedience c) The Crucible? Bonus for saying who converted to Judaism when she married Miller in 1956. What was the name of the lead actress in the original King Kong (1933)? Which country’s stock index reached a high this week surpassing its previous record set in 1989? Bonus for the

name of the index. True/False – the flag of Canada is less than 60 years old. Which West African country’s flag comprises horizontal stripes of red, yellow and green with a black star in the

middle, a) Ghana b) Guinea c) Senegal? Eight civil wars (1562 – 1598) dubbed the Wars of Religion took place in which country? In North America, this species of small songbirds is called Chickadees – what is the species called in the rest of

the English-speaking world? According to the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors 70% of world wealth is in what?

Read also:

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today