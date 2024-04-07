BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Sunday Trivialus 7 April 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

7 April 2024

Which major European country legalised cannabis this week?

What day of the year is considered to be Star Wars Day?

Curling, a popular sport at the Winter Olympics, uses granite curling stones exclusively sourced from one island in, a) Norway b) Iceland c) Scotland?

Who wrote the 2001 novel The Life of Pi which was subsequently made into a film?

What is the difference between gamble and gambol?

On Tuesday, the first US swing state, held its primary elections. The two candidates were a foregone conclusion so interest was on the number of actual votes for each candidate (Biden received 7% more votes than Trump). What is a swing state and for a bonus which swing state voted on Tuesday?

In 1976 in Montreal, Romanian athlete Nadia Comaneci became the first person in Olympic history to do what?

What nationality was composer and big band leader James Last, a) Australian b) American c) German?

What is the name of the illness that has struck numerous US diplomats (and their families) stationed in foreign countries and presumed to have been caused by a mysterious sonic energy weapon?

What is the difference between mobility and motility?

What do the soups vichyssoise and gazpacho have in common?

The White House has instructed NASA to develop a standardised time system for where?

In which country is Ho Chi Minh City? Bonus for its previous name.

In France, what is the abbreviation for Madame?

What rare astronomical phenomena will be experienced tomorrow across a broad swathe of the US stretching from Mexico to Maine?

Which English science fiction writer and futurist once said, “It is the mark of a barbarian to destroy something one could not understand”?

Shirley Bassey sang the theme songs to three Bond films. Two for a single point, three for a bonus.

True/False – the Incas did not have a written language.

Where on a human body is skin the thickest? For a bonus, where is it thinnest?

The world’s first international telephone link was established in 1877 between Paris and which city?



