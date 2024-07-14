BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 14 July 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Join us for BizNews’ first investment-focused conference on Thursday, 12 September, in Hermanus, featuring top experts like Frans Cronje, Piet Viljoen, and more. Get insights on electricity and exploiting SA’s gas bounty from new and familiar faces. Register here.

14 July

Calavdos, a French brandy, is made from what? Bonus for the French region where it is made.

Ireland’s largest county by area shares its name with which city?

The Belgian Revolution of 1830 led to the establishment of an independent Kingdom of Belgium which broke away from, a) The Netherlands b) France c) Luxembourg?

Which Asian electronic giant is currently suffering an indefinite strike by thousands of its workers claiming better pay and benefits?

Who is the Greek God of love, a) Venus b) Pothos c) Eros?

Which soul singer was Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay?

Last Sunday the second round of the French election took place. Why was the outcome surprising?

Which famous scientist said, “If A equals success, then the formula is A = X + Y + Z with X being work, Y play, and Z keeping your mouth shut.”

Bertie Basset was a character made up of what type of confectionery?

What is the only island to be awarded the George Cross?

Who led Australia to their victory in the 1999 Rugby World Cup? Bonus point for his nickname.

In Indian cookery, what is Dahl?

What was the name of the operation launched by Western troops to liberate Kuwait?

Milan’s Malpensa airport is soon to be renamed after which controversial former prime minister?

“Wax on, wax off” is a phrase in which 1984 film?

True/False – Catch-22, a 1961 novel by Joseph Heller, was originally entitled Catch-18.

What does the word opprobrium mean, a) equitable share b) public disgrace c) loss of memory?

James Hilton’s The Lost Horizon is set in which fictitious Tibetan retreat?

If Earth’s solar system was reduced to the size of a US quarter (25 cent coin), the Milky Way, in same proportion, would be the size of a) Texas b) United States c) North America.

Which is the odd one out, gannet, stork, flamingo, heron?

Read also:

Question 10 – © – Gary Head