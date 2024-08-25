BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 25 August 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

25 August

What group of people meet at Kingdom Halls?

Which well-known financial broadcaster (first with CNN and later with Fox Business) passed away last Sunday at the age of 78? Bonus for the name of his financial news show on CNN which aired for more than 20 years.

South Carolina is one of two US states to contain six vowels. Name the other.

Two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, could have their planned eight-day excursion to the ISS extended to, a) three months b) five months c) eight months?

The French expression bête noire is used in English to describe one’s what?

Which film features an egotistic weather broadcaster trapped in a recurring day? Bonus for the male lead. Another bonus for naming the town where the action takes place.

This week a moored luxury yacht belonging to a British tycoon capsized and rapidly sank after encountering violent weather. Seven of the 22 people on board lost their lives including Mike Lynch, the owner, and his 18 year old daughter. Where did this disaster take place? Bonus for the yacht’s name.

Place the following sports brands in the order in which they were founded (oldest to youngest), Adidas, Nike, Reebok.

True/False – the US Air Force was part of the army until 1946.

The circumference of the Earth is 40 075 km. When was this measure estimated to be 39 690 km (an accuracy error of less than 1%)? Bonus for the polymath who calculated this.

Who has quit his ambitions of running for US President and nailed his colours to Trump’s mast?

What is natation?

What was/is the occupation of a Milliner?

Which company has been criticised for agreeing to the proposed use of its corporate jet to fly its newly appointed CEO on his weekly commute between its headquarters in Seattle and his residence in California as it is at odds with the company’s stance on green issues?

What is the SI unit of power equivalent to 1.341 horsepower?

Which group had a hit in 1979 with Heartache Tonight?

The world’s second largest diamond was discovered this week in which African country? Bonus for the name of the largest diamond discovered.

Who was murdered in New York City on December 8, 1980?

True/False the largest pyramid in the world is in Africa.

In the theatre, what would you be doing if you were ‘papering the house’?

Read also:

Question 10 – © – Wang Qing