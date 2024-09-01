BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 1 September 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

1 September

In the run-up to the US elections, what do Celine Dion, Bruce Springsteen, Rhianna, Pharrell Williams, John Fogerty, Neil Young, REM, Guns N’ Roses, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Adele, Phil Collins, Eddy Grant, and the estates of Isaac Hayes, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty, and Prince have in common?

The term “out of left field” originates from which sport, a) Polo b) Golf c) Baseball?

True/False – there are more than 50 000 different spider species in the world.

A man has been jailed for four months after being caught upskirting earlier this month in the British museum. What is this?

Which Indian soup translates as pepper water?

Who directed Spartacus (1960), Lolita (1962), and Eyes Wide Shut (1999) to name but a few?

Australia has just introduced a set of “right to disconnect” laws. What are these laws?

When did French citizens also become European citizens, a) 1957 b) 1993 c) 2002? Bonus for the name of the treaty that made this possible.

In which country have women been banned from speaking and singing in public, and from looking at men who are not their relatives?

Which bird is said to have the shortest bill, a) Bee Hummingbird b) Kiwi c) Blue Tit?

Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Aïda is set in which country?

The Caesar Salad originated in, a) Mexico b) France c) Austria?

Pavel Durov, a tech billionaire, was arrested in Paris for failing to curb the use of his app by criminals. What is it called?

The Duke of Wellington’s horse at Waterloo was named, a) Marengo b) Copenhagen c) Harfleur?

Which European country has no head of state?

After entering a flat in Rome, a burglar was arrested, as a result of him becoming engrossed in,

a) A video game b) A book on Greek mythology c) Watching a porn channel on TV?

What was the name of the ship used by Christopher Columbus on his first voyage to the Caribbean?

The English adjective, cognoscenti, has been taken from Italian where today it is usually spelt as conoscenti. What does the word mean?

Which crime writer and ex-jockey’s autobiography is entitled The Sport of Queens?

Which insect has the longest lifespan? Bonus for the insect with the shortest.

Question 10 – © – Max Planck Institute, Munich