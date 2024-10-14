Test your BizNews IQ: BizNews brainteaser 14 October 2024

Think you’ve kept up with the top stories from BizNews over the past few weeks? From China’s economic moves to Tesla’s market shocker, take our quiz and prove your knowledge on the latest in politics, finance, and global markets! Check your answers here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

14 October

What was a key concern for investors regarding China’s recent stimulus plan? A) Lack of fiscal transparency

B) Insufficient new incentives to boost consumption

C) Devaluation of the yuan What sector did China’s Finance Ministry hint at providing more support for in its recent briefing? A) Technology

B) Property

C) Agriculture What warning did SARS issue to cryptocurrency traders in October 2024? A) Increased transaction fees

B) A crackdown on undeclared profits

C) A ban on crypto trading What challenge did Afrimat face in its half-year results to August 2024? A) Labour strikes

B) A perfect storm of negative factors affecting profits

C) High inflation Which political figure discussed the DA’s strategy in Tshwane on BizNews? A) John Steenhuisen

B) Helen Zille

C) Mmusi Maimane Who is Anchor Capital’s founder who shared thoughts on Afrimat’s future growth? A) Peter Armitage

B) Patrice Motsepe

C) Johann Rupert Which investment theme was highlighted by Cornelius Zeeman from Fairtree Investment on the BizNews Briefing? A) Global tech stocks

B) The potential of SA Inc. shares

C) Real estate funds What major international event affected Tesla’s stock price recently? A) Cybercab reveal

B) New battery technology

C) Factory opening in India What criticism did Herman Mashaba make about the DA’s negotiation style? A) Lack of inclusivity

B) Negotiating like SA is a one-party state

C) Ignoring small parties What industry was targeted by a $2.9 billion Ponzi scheme uncovered in South Africa?

A) Property development

B) Mining

C) Financial investments

Which economic figure recently passed away, leading to widespread plaudits?

A) Pravin Gordhan

B) Tito Mboweni

C) Trevor Manuel

What reaction did the market have to China’s recent stimulus measures?

A) Enthusiastic

B) Disappointed

C) Indifferent

What financial product did local governments in China get approval to issue for housing?

A) Corporate bonds

B) Special bonds

C) Green bonds

Which entity warned Lesufi for alleged corruption facilitation?

A) AfriForum Private Prosecution

B) South African Revenue Service

C) Hawks

Which CEO discussed a tough turnaround at Mantengu Mining?

A) Andries van Heerden

B) Mike Miller

C) Elon Musk

What sector did Tesla’s stock plummet following a vague reveal?

A) Renewable energy

B) Robotaxi

C) Artificial intelligence

Which country’s Finance Ministry disappointed investors with its stimulus briefing?

A) India

B) China

C) Japan

What was the unexpected consequence of China’s economic measures on sovereign bonds?

A) Interest rates spiked

B) Yields dropped slightly

C) Liquidity dried up

What is Alec Hogg’s view of Tito Mboweni’s legacy?

A) Mixed reviews

B) Unfulfilled potential

C) Economic pragmatism and friendship

What concern was highlighted in a recent BizNews article about Johannesburg?

A) Rising crime rates

B) Johannesburg’s potential descent into a Kinshasa-like state

C) High inflation rates

Read also: