BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 10 November 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

10 November

What part of your body is affected if you suffer from tinea pedis, a) Hand b) Foot c) Elbow?

Today is Remembrance Day in the UK and across most Commonwealth countries. Ceremonies to honour the soldiers who died in the line of duty. It typically calls for a one or two-minute silence when?

In mythology who slew the nine-headed Hydra?

If an American offered you broiled food, how would it be cooked?

This week, in what has been described as “a political comeback for the ages”, Donald Trump comfortably won the US presidential election. True/False – there’ve been a number of consecutive US presidential terms, but Trump is the first to win non-consecutive presidential terms. Bonus for saying what presidential number Trump will become on January 20, next year.

Who is often referred to as La Pucelle in France?

Which city in Nevada is renowned for granting ‘quickie’ divorces?

The 2024 Earthshot prizes, awarded annually to five winners who have contributed to environmentalism, were announced in Cape Town this week. Who is the patron of this initiative? For a bonus, what does each prize winner receive as a grant towards their environmental projects?

Which of these countries has the largest population a) South Africa b) France c) Iran?

What state flag in the United States has the Union Jack as part of its flag?

Which European country’s government collapsed after its finance minister was sacked?

What links Da Vinci, Picasso, Charlie Chaplain, Benjamin Franklin and Bill Clinton?

Which group had a hit in 1981 with Don’t You Want Me?, a) Human League b) Depeche Mode c) Tears For Fears?

In Qatar, this last week, Argentina beat Spain in the Men’s final of the world championships. At the same tournament, in the women’s final, Spain beat Argentina. For which sport were these the world championships?

Which influential musician played the role of Pontius Pilot in The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)? Bonus for the film’s director.

Which four countries took part in the Peninsula War (1807 – 1814)?

In the week before last, after a general election, which African country saw its ruling party lose its hold on government for the first time in almost sixty years? Bonus for the year when the country achieved its independence from Britain.

Who was the first male tennis player to win all four Grand Slam tournaments?

What speed record of 126 mph still stands from July 1938?

True/False – the capital of The Netherlands is The Hague.

Question 10 – © – Gary Head

