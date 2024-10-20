Ian’s Trivialus 20 October 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

20 October

On Wednesday, celebrity English singer, Liam Payne, tragically fell to his death from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. What was the name of the best-selling boy band of which he was a member?

In a French restaurant, what is plate de jure?

Which Roman Emperor made Sunday a religious holiday?

Where is the world’s worst humanitarian disaster currently taking place of which most people hear very little about?

In the UK, what does the term WAGs refer to?

What is the name of the ruling house of the Principality of Monaco?

Last Sunday, which athletic world record was improved by almost two minutes? Bonus for the city in which it was set.

Rami Malek played which music legend on film?

This week, two significant developments in the field of space exploration took place. Name them with a point for each.

How did Anna Karenina die, a) Fell from a horse b) Suicide c) Consumption?

What was the Circus Maximus? Bonus for the city of its location.

True/False – Roy Orbison wore dark glasses due to an eye condition.

This week, which EU country became the first to outsource its migrant problem?

Which Soviet leader said, “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.”?

True/False – John Lennon, in an interview, once said, “Ringo Starr isn’t even the best drummer in the Beatles.”

Who danced and fawned over Donald Trump at a recent rally in Pennsylvania and has begun to promote questionable conspiracies to his 200 million followers?

What does the word unctuous mean, a) Abrupt b) Slippery c) Dithering?

What does a philomath have a love for?

What type of creature is a tasselled wobbegong a) Spider b) Shark c) Monkey?

What is unusual about the Lake of Menteith in Scotland?

