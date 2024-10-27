BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 27 October 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

27 October

What type of cowboy did Glen Campbell sing about in 1975, a) Lonesome b) Rhinestone c) Midnight?

What is the most common sedimentary rock?

The Brics summit took place in the city of Kazan, Russia on Tuesday. A showpiece for Putin to demonstrate the West’s failure to isolate Russia. The nine Brics nations account for approximately what percentage of the global economy, a) 28% b) 35% c) 46%?

Which city has the most canals in terms of kilometres, a) Amsterdam b) Venice c) Birmingham?

If you were pandiculating what would you be doing?

Again on Brics, whose appearance at the summit was considered controversial?

When were disc brakes first used successfully in cars, a) 1902 b) 1927 c) 1938?

Which French landmark was designed to be taken down after 20 years, a) Arc de Triomphe b) Eiffel tower c) The Centre Pompidou?

This week, which European country decided, by a majority of less than 1%, to adopt a path towards EU membership?

The name Pakistan was coined by Choudhry Rahmat Ali in 1933, using it as an acronym “… composed of letters taken from the names of all our homelands … Panjab, Afghania, K____, Sindh and Baluchistan.” What region does the K stand for in the name Pakistan?

Nicole Kidman won an Oscar in 2003 for her portrayal of which literary figure in The Hours (2002)

What connected Austria, Finland and Sweden on New Year’s Day in 1995?

How many points does the winner of a Formula One race receive? Bonus for the lowest finishing place still recognised as points-worthy.

Which international bank announced this week that it was splitting into four divisions?

George Fox was an original founder and leader in the 17th Century of the movement which today is known as the Religious Society of Friends. What is it better known as?

Who commanded the Muslim forces that captured Jerusalem in 1187?

What is the name of the pigment that is the primary determinant of skin colour?

True/False – it takes a sloth two weeks to digest a meal.

What is the subject of the reference book Janes?

Penguin News is the sole newspaper of which Southern Hemisphere island group?

