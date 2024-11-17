BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 17 November 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

17 November

Who was the last Emperor of France?

From which continent do tomatoes originate?

This week the 2024 Booker prize was awarded to Samantha Harvey for her novel set over 24 hours on the International Space Station. What is the title of her book?

What meat is used to make a Wiener schnitzel?

Ursus arctos horribilis is the Latin name for what creature?

Elon Musk has been rewarded for supporting Donald Trump with an official appointment in the Trump administration. What is it, a) Combining the Truth Social subscriber base with that of X b) Heading up a department of efficiency c) Chief Advisor to Trump on social media?

How heavy is the shot in men’s shot put, a) 3.4kg b) 5.6kg c) 7.2kg?

An orchestra usually tunes up to what instrument, a) Oboe b) Violin c) Piano?

The resignation of Justin Welby featured in the news this week this week. He was blamed for failing to adequately follow up on accusations made against John Smyth in 2013, a barrister, who was actively involved with children in the Anglican Church. From what position did Welby resign?

Tipp-EX, a universal brand for a typewriting correction fluid, was patented by a German company in 1958. However, a similar product had already been invented in the US in 1956 by Bette Nesmith Graham (mother of the Monkees’ guitarist, Michael Nesmith). What was the intuitive two-word name she gave to her creation that subsequently earned her a fortune?

What does an otologist study?

What is the meaning of the title Viceroy?

Anish Sarkar, an Indian boy, has been given a chess rating of 1555 which is better than many adult players. He is only, a) Three b) Four c) Five years old?

In 1934, Evangeline Booth became the first woman general in what army?

In the Solar system there are two Mount Olympus’s – one is in Greece where is the other?

A cruise company in the US, Villa Vie Odyssey, is offering a tour package costing $256k per person covering all seven continents over a duration of four years. What marketing tagline do they use for this product a) Escape the madness of this world b) Earn a 4-year degree in world geography c) Avoid the Trump presidency?

Seven Pillars of Wisdom by T E Lawrence, recounts his experiences during WWI while fighting alongside Arab forces against the Ottoman empire. Where does the title come from, a) Greek mythology b) The Bible c) The Koran?

Athens is the capital and largest city in Greece. What is the second largest city?

True/False – Melania Trump is the only first lady born outside the US.

“I now pronounce you men and wives” are the final words to which musical film?

Read also: