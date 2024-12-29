Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with the last Trivialus of 2024 for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

29 December

Who has Time magazine chosen as its person of the Year?

How many hoops are used in a game of croquet?

In May, which African political party failed to win a majority for the first time since 1994?

Halifax is the capital of which Canadian province?

Sport story of 2024 was arguably the Paris Olympics with numerous highlights. But what was perhaps the one disappointing element of the event?

Misogamy is a dislike or hatred of what?

Earlier this week, president-elect Donald Trump, said he intends to rename the country’s highest mountain from Denali back to its former name of _______?

What was the name of Belgium’s national airline between 1923 and 2001? Bonus for the pejorative that was flippantly applied to its name (i.e. what it was supposed to stand for).

Which Henry and Katherine won Oscars for On Golden Pond (1981)?

What is a bellwether?

The Economist newspaper has chosen Alex Karp of Palantir as its best CEO of 2024. What is the business of Palantir, a) Mining b) Software solutions c) Chemicals?

What did Elton John manage with Kiki Dee that he had previously been unable to do by himself?

Space X pulled off a major technological breakthrough this year. What was it?

Who was the Greek enchantress on the island of Aeaea who turned men into swine? Bonus for the legendary hero who persuaded her to change his crew back to their human forms.

In May of 2024, Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 charges of felony crimes in a New York court. What was he found guilty of, a) Exaggerating the value of his businesses, b) Attempting to overturn the 2020 electoral result in Georgia, c) Claiming hush money as a legal expense?

Atahualpa was the last ruler of the, a) Aztecs b) Mayans c) Incas?

Why was Gisèle Pelicot in the news from September to December?

True/False – the Hope Diamond was one of the largest early diamonds found around Kimberley in South Africa that was later presented to Queen Victoria.

What is the most densely populated country in Europe, a) Gibraltar b) Malta c) Monaco?

What is it that lentic fish prefer, but which lotic fish do not?

