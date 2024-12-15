BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 15 December 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

15 December

In a French deck of cards, what is the Jack, or Knave, referred to as?

Dorothy’s red shoes from Wizard of Oz were put on auction this week at an estimated $ 3 million asking price. They eventually were sold for, a) $ 12m b) $ 28m c) $ 34m?

Which Olympic sport is sometimes referred to as “chess on ice”?

News item of the week was the fall of the Assad regime in Syria. He and his family have now secured asylum status in Moscow. How many years was he in power, a) 24 b) 27 c) 31?

How many members were in the American girl group, Destiny’s Child? Bonus for the name of its most famous member.

What is a dugong, a) A currency b) A marine mammal c) A type of canoe?

Who is the world’s most prevalent podcaster (i.e. in terms of regular followers)?

Excalibur belonged to King Arthur, but who did Joyeuse belong to?

Who wrote the play, Hedda Gabler? Bonus point for his nationality.

The four-temperament theory is a proto-psychological theory which suggests there are four fundamental personality types. Name all four for two points.

What word has The Economist chosen as its word of the year for 2024 (it decided this after Trump won the election and started announcing the make-up of his inner sanctum)?

Which wife of a two-term Republican president once said, “I believe more people would be alive today if there were a death penalty”?

Jack Palance was nominated for Oscars as best supporting actor in three films. The first two were unsuccessful, but what was the name of 1991 film, of his third nomination, where he finally won the award? Hint – a comedy western where he played alongside Billy Crystal.

On Thursday, Gukesh Dommaraju of India became the youngest-ever FIDE World Chess Champion when he defeated Ding Liren of China. How old is he a) 18 b) 20 c) 22? For a bonus, who was previously the youngest person to achieve this accolade?

The marimba is an African form of what musical instrument?

What was the name of the inventor of the exploding shell and whose surname subsequently entered the English language as a description of its effects?

True/False – Poland has an Adriatic coast.

What is a snollygoster, a) An unscrupulous politician b) An unexpectedly powerful sneeze c) A chair that reclines?

HKJ is the three-letter international abbreviation for which country?

What was, 19 October 1987, otherwise known as in financial circles?

Question 10 – © – Richard Wegener

Read also: