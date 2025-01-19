Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with the first Trivialus of 2025 for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

19 January

Who wrote Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)?

Britain and Mauritius have been trying to conclude a deal regarding the sovereignty of which island group?

In French it is pamplemousse, what is it in English?

Which social media app will become illegal by midnight tonight in the US?

True/False – Saturn has more satellites around it than Jupiter.

Epistemology is the study of what?

Story of the week was the news of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas which will begin today. After months of wrangling and negotiations, what is said to have caused Israeli PM, Binyamin Netanyahu, to become more conciliatory?

What race is won after completing four laps of the track?

Best known for directing films such as Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man, Mulholland Drive, and the series, Twin Peaks, which prominent director passed this week at the age of 78?

What does the word ‘Trivia’ literally mean, a) three bridges b) three houses c) three roads?

What does contumacious mean, a) wilfully obstinate b) overly aggressive c) excessively greedy?

Where is the world’s largest religious gathering, where 400 million worshippers are expected, currently taking place? Bonus for the religion being recognised by the festival.

Which two African animals are the first two to be listed alphabetically in the dictionary? (Point for each)

What sauce accompanies the ham and eggs on a muffin in Eggs Benedict?

Last year, what overtook BBC1 to become Britain’s most-watched TV service?

What is the name of the long narrow lake in East Africa (the southernmost lake in the East African Rift system) that has a length of around 350 miles and a width over 45 miles. Bonus of the name of type of fish found in the lake (over 700 species thereof).

Anna Maria Louisa Italiano, was a star of many feature films and was married to Mel Brooks for over forty years. By what name was she better known?

True/False – Richard Burton only won one Oscar in his career.

Who was the flying ace hero of Capt. W.E. John’s adventure stories?

In 1778, what was the first country to send an ambassador to the US?

