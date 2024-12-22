Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

22 December

When is St Stephen’s Day?

Why has Israel has announced that it will be closing its embassy in Dublin?

What planet is nearest in size to Earth a) Venus b) Mars c) Neptune?

Rickets is caused by a deficiency in which vitamin?

Which two Japanese car manufacturers are reportedly in talks towards a merger?

Whose music career nearly came to an end when it emerged that he had married his 14-year old cousin?

What is the name of the Scandinavian spirit distilled from grain or potatoes and flavoured with caraway or dill?

Which French overseas department in the Indian Ocean was struck by Cyclone Chido last weekend?

The name of which European capital means ‘merchants’ harbour’?

What is the name of the Chinese philosophical system that advocates harmony with nature?

In which sport did the term southpaw originate, a) Baseball b) Boxing c) Basketball?

Angelique Angarni-Filopon from Martinique was crowned Miss France 2025 last weekend. What was unusual about this award, a) She is the first recipient from Martinique b) She is the eldest winner of the title c) She can barely speak French?

In which English seaside town is the comedy series Fawlty Towers set, a) Torquay b) Margate c) St Ives?

Who single-handedly broke Bearings bank and inspired the film Rogue Trader (1999)?

Which Irish and philosopher, management guru and author of numerous influential books (The Age of Unreason, Inside Organisations, The Elephant and the Flea, to name a few) passed away last week at the age of 92?

Who did Jimmy Carter defeat in the 1976 US Presidential election?

Which was Alistair Maclean’s first best-selling novel, a) HMS Ulysses b) The Guns of Navarone c) Bear Island? Bonus for his nationality.

Orthoepy is the study of what?

True/False – the world’s first credit card was American Express. What is the only number in English where the letters are in alphabetical order? (You’ll want to think about this.)

Quiz answers

Read also: