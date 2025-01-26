Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

26 January

Which celebratory festival will begin on Wednesday next and run for 15 days? Bonus for year’s name.

The national rugby team of Argentina are known by what name?

Where do Steinlager beers come from?

Before Monday, Joe Biden held the record (9) for the most executive orders signed on the first day of his presidency. How many did Donald Trump sign on his first day this week, a) 15 b) 19 c) 26?

Which breed of dog is most commonly associated with France?

Which city in Spain is highly regarded for its sword-making expertise?

Which South-East Asian country became the first in the region to recognise same-sex marriages this week?

True/False – Elvis never learned to read music, nor did he compose a single song.

Which British Prime Minister resigned following the Suez crisis?

How fast can a rooster run, a) 6 mph b) 15 mph c) 18 mph? For a bonus what is generally the lifespan of a rooster?

Which of the executive orders signed by Trump this week flagrantly disregards the 14th Amendment.

Who sang the lyrics, “Let’s go surfin’ now, everybody’s learnin’ how, come on and safari with me…”?

What is the NATO phonetic for the letter O? Bonus for saying what this letter means in international signalling code.

This week, who came from behind to defeat Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s quarter final at the Australian Open? Bonus point for naming the two finalists in today’s Men’s Final.

If something is described as navicular what shape is it?

Who had a lover called Mellors?

In the US, what change came about for the much vaunted, but still ill-defined, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), only hours after the president took office?

Which American Western TV series (1959 – 1965), portraying the challenges faced by cattle drovers, starred Eric Fleming as Gil Favor and Clint Eastwood as Rowdy Yates?

Operation Downfall was an invasion plan in WWII that never came about – why?

What is the last chemical element in an alphabetic list? Bonus for the first. Second bonus for saying which two letters are not used as the starting letter of any element.

