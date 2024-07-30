Delivering hope with the Ford Transit Custom

When I set out on the launch of the new Ford Transit Custom van, I anticipated a day filled with evaluating all the usual metrics I am exposed to on vehicle launches. Things like engine performance, handling capabilities, and interior comforts. What I didn’t expect was a heartwarming adventure that highlighted not just the van’s impressive features, but also the positive impact corporates have on our local communities in need.

By Miles Downard

Exterior and Design

The new Ford Transit Custom immediately makes a strong visual statement with its robust and modern design. The aerodynamic lines, bold front grille, and sleek headlights give it a contemporary and professional look. That form has a function as well, in that the coefficient of drag has been vastly improved over the outgoing Transit, thereby improving fuel consumption.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Stepping inside, the Transit Custom boasts a spacious and well-thought-out cabin. The driver’s seat is ergonomically designed for comfort during long drives, and the dashboard is equipped with the latest tech features. The large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, and voice control ensures you stay connected and informed on the go.

Performance and Handling

Under the hood, the Transit Custom comes with the efficient 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Our test model delivered impressive acceleration and smooth power delivery. Fuel consumption was equally impressive through a mix of urban and highway driving, where we achieved 6.1 l/100km. On the road, the Transit Custom handled with the confidence of a smaller vehicle, with responsive steering and a surprisingly tight turning radius for its size.

A Mission with a Purpose: Santa’s Shoebox

To put the Transit Custom through its paces, we assisted one of Ford’s partners called Santa’s Shoebox, a charity dedicated to delivering aid parcels to children in need. Our task: load up the van with shoeboxes filled with essential items and gifts, and deliver them to children in Soweto.

Loading Capacity

The first test was the loading process. The Transit Custom’s rear cargo area is impressively large, with easy access through wide-opening rear doors and a low load floor. The cargo space is a blank canvas with multiple configuration options, including various shelving and storage options. We quickly filled the van, appreciating how effortlessly it accommodated the sizable load.

The Journey

Driving through the bustling streets of Johannesburg to Soweto, the Transit Custom continued to impress. The suspension system handled bumps and uneven roads with ease, ensuring a smooth ride for both driver and cargo. Despite the van being fully loaded, the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine’s power was more than sufficient to maintain a steady and comfortable pace, and the six-speed manual transmission proved a good match for the way the engine delivers its torque.

A Heartwarming Delivery

Upon reaching Soweto, we were greeted by eager children and grateful community members. Unloading the parcels, it was touching to see the joy and excitement on the children’s faces as they received their shoeboxes. This moment underscored the real-world utility of the Ford Transit Custom, showcasing its capability to not only perform exceptionally well but also to serve a greater purpose.

Conclusion

The new Ford Transit Custom exceeded our expectations in every aspect. Its blend of modern design, advanced technology, and robust performance makes it a standout in its class. More importantly, our journey with Santa’s Shoebox highlighted the Transit Custom’s ability to make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

Priced from around the R700,000 mark, the Transit Custom is pitched competitively against its rivals while most often offering better features and standard equipment.

Whether you’re a business owner in need of a reliable workhorse or an organization looking to support community initiatives, the Ford Transit Custom proves to be a versatile and valuable asset.

