ANC opposing DA’s bid to scupper cadre deployment

The ANC has filed court papers announcing it will oppose the DA’s legal action in the North Gauteng High Court aimed at having the governing party’s cadre deployment committee ruled inconsistent with the Constitution, unlawful and invalid.

As a starting point, what is cadre deployment and what is it supposed to achieve?

The ANC’s Cadre Deployment Policy states, “Our immediate goal, as set out in the Strategy and Tactics, is to deepen the hold of the liberation movement over the levers of the state and begin to impact positively on other centres of authority and responsibility outside the immediate realm of the state institutions. A core pool of comrades needs to be identified for deployment in each of the key strategic centres of authority and responsibility, particularly in relation to the legislatures, civil service, parastatals, independent bodies and ambassadorial appointments.”

Testifying before the State Capture Inquiry, former secretary general of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe said the Deployment Committee would merely express “a view” on a candidate but it was not binding on which person the party preferred for placement in a senior role in the state. That, ultimately, the decision lay with the respective minister.

But, as detailed in the DA’s court papers, former Public Enterprises minister Barbara Hogan testified before the commission that: “I am not saying that the Deployment Committee didn’t always operate with honesty and integrity, but the weakness of the system is that if the Deployment Committee is captured by whatever forces it can have a fundamental impact on government. And so we have to protect government from undue influence.

“The Executive Committee the ANC saw it as their right to instruct a minister who should be appointed and not appointed. That is an abuse of power and that is usurping executive authority. “

In his capacity as the former deputy president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, was the de facto chairperson of the party’s Deployment Committee between 2012 and 2017. This was an era in which the worst looting of state coffers took place, crippling state-owned entities like Eskom, Transnet, Denel, PRASA, SAA and others . Ramaphosa testified that the committee only “recommends”.

The DA managed to get its hands on the minutes of the Cadre Deployment Committee between 2018 and 2021. Curiously, the minutes for the years Ramaphosa was chair of the committee cannot be found by the ANC. What the available minutes for later years do reveal is that the committee intervened in the appointments of 88 state institutions, “and summoned 29 Ministers and Deputy Ministers as well as the President to account to it, in order to ensure the Committee’s direction over crucial public appointment,” states the DA’s court papers.

In an interview with BizNews, the DA’s shadow minister of public service and administration, Dr Leon Schreiber, says there is now simultaneous action in South Africa’s courts and Parliament with the official opposition hoping to put “the final nail in the coffin” of cadre deployment. This off the back of a finding by State Capture Inquiry Chairperson Raymond Zondo in his final report that the deployment committee’s actions are “unconstitutional”.

Schreiber, explained that on top of pending court action, he also introduced the so-called End Cadre Deployment Bill in Parliament in August 2021.

Schreiber is hopeful this two-pronged approach could bring an end to cadre deployment; a secretive parallel structure operating in such a way that it “amounts to unfair labour practice”.

