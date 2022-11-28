FF Plus continues to eat the DA’s lunch

The FF Plus is proposing that recent by-election results show an “irrefutable trend” developing, since at least 2019, in which the traditional DA voting base is jumping ship. Results from a recent by-election in Bela-Bela, Limpopo show the party – which sells itself as a home for minority rights – is eating away at DA numbers. The party’s Western Cape leader Dr Corné Mulder calls the swing a “tour de force”. While the FF Plus is part of an official coalition agreement with the DA in many municipalities across the country, Mulder certainly isn’t shy to proclaim voters are tired of opposition parties that do “nothing but criticise”. The FF Plus surprised many a political pundit in the 2019 general election and was – by and large – the only political party to enjoy any good news, doubling its 2014 electoral support. In 2019, Mulder accredited their jump in support to the DA trying to be “everything to everyone”. – Michael Appel

FF Plus’s by-election tour de force continues in Drakenstein – Corné Mulder

The FF Plus’s tour de force in recent by-elections, like the one in Drakenstein where the party mainly competed with the DA, has now become an irrefutable trend.

At the same time, the DA can no longer brush off its poor performances, like last week in Bela-Bela and yesterday (24 November) in Ward 17, Drakenstein, as mere blunders. It is also starting to become a trend.

Within just a year, support for the FF Plus in Drakenstein in the Cape Winelands skyrocketed from 13% (in 2021) to 41% yesterday. It nearly quadrupled.

In Bela-Bela, support for the FF Plus grew with a whopping 75,6% since last year’s local government elections.

In contrast, support for the DA dropped from 80% last year to the current 49%.

Dr Corné Mulder, leader of the FF Plus in the Western Cape, attributes this increase in support to voters’ growing faith in the FF Plus’s stability and policy, which instil confidence.

After nearly thirty years, voters have grown tired of a ruling party doing nothing but tear down, and opposition parties doing nothing but criticise. The FF Plus’s policy offers hope for the future.

Where the party is part of coalition governments or even where a few councillors are fighting against the odds, the FF Plus continually demonstrates that it always puts the public’s interests first.

What happened in Drakenstein proves that minorities are realising that they can reach out to one another, and empower themselves and their communities with their votes.

The FF Plus will continue building on the strong foundations being established right across the country to create a home for all who believe in the future and who do not want to call any place other than South Africa home.

Issued by Corné Mulder, FF Plus MP and provincial leader in the Western Cape

