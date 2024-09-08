BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 8 September 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

8 September

In this last week, which 87 year-old has been on a 12-day trip across Asia flying 30 000km and visiting four different countries?

What mythical creature was half-man and half-horse, a) Minotaur b) Centaur c) Faun?

True/False – there were no World War II battles fought in North America (exclude Hawaii).

An engine component failed mid-flight on a Cathy Pacific Airbus A350. Which company’s share price fell by 6.5% as a result of this news?

Which two countries signed the Good Friday Agreement in 1997?

What 4-letter word can go before line, ball, and rate, to form four new words?

Which country, an International Criminal Court member, failed to adhere to a warrant issued for Vladimir Putin’s arrest when he visited the country earlier this week?

Which cosmetic brand gets its name from the Latin, meaning snow-white?

Why is Robert F Kennedy Jnr suing the North Carolina election board?

What is the meaning of the word extirpate?

Endgame is a film from 2019, but what cinematic series is it part of?

What pricing methodology (employed by many sellers on the internet) has been criticised as a result of an announcement of an Oasis reunion concert in the UK next year?

What sport is played with a ball between two teams of 11 players on ice?

True/False – the first operational windscreen wiper was invented in 1903 by a woman.

Which group had a hit in 1967 with Silence is Golden, a) The Tremaloes b) The Kinks c) Herman’s Hermits?

The US Tennis Open concludes today. What is the name of the main stadium and, for a bonus, the name of the whole tennis complex? Another bonus for the name of park in which it is situated?

Complete the proverb; Heaven protects children, sailors and _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ .

Which universal theorem has more mathematical proofs than any other formula?

Which city in Africa is the largest in the world not built on a water source?

The last words of which Irish poet and playwright were, “Either that wallpaper goes or I do”?

