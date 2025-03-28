BizNews Rugby: Pick n Pay joins the Bokke – CEO Sean Summers on sponsorship, leadership, and rugby’s winning formula

With Pick n Pay stepping up as the newest Springbok sponsor, CEO Sean Summers shares why the move is more than just branding—it’s about backing South African excellence. Joining the BizNews Rugby Show, Summers discusses the synergy between rugby and business, the lessons leadership can draw from the sport, and his thoughts on the upcoming URC fixtures. Plus, check out his and Rory’s predictions for the weekend’s clashes!

Pick n Pay’s recent announcement as the new sponsor of the Springboks marks a bold step into the rugby arena, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to South African sport. In an engaging episode of the BizNews Rugby Show, Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers sat down with insider Rory Steyn and co-host Patrick Kidd to discuss this exciting new partnership, the parallels between rugby and business, and the leadership lessons that unite both fields. Having recently returned to the helm of the retail giant, Summers knows a thing or two about comebacks—both in the boardroom and on the field.

Leadership lessons from the rugby field

Summers, a passionate rugby fan, emphasized that the core principles of success in sport—discipline, teamwork, and adaptability—are the same principles that drive successful businesses. Just as a great rugby team must be flexible in its strategy while staying true to its fundamentals, a business leader must balance innovation with a deep understanding of the company’s core strengths.

“When the game plan isn’t working, a good team knows when to adjust,” Summers explained. “That’s what we’ve had to do at Pick n Pay—stick to our principles but be willing to evolve.”

Making a comeback

Summers’ return to Pick n Pay has been widely viewed as a major moment for the company, reminiscent of how a star player returns to lead their team to victory. Reflecting on leadership in tough times, he spoke about the importance of staying calm under pressure, much like a captain leading his side in a high-stakes match.

“In rugby, you don’t always get everything right on the first attempt. It’s about getting back up, learning from your mistakes, and making sure you don’t repeat them,” he said. “Business is no different—you have to adjust, refocus, and push forward.”

The URC weekend showdown – Rory’s predictions & Sean’s picks

As the conversation turned to rugby, Summers shared his insights on the United Rugby Championship (URC) weekend fixtures, offering his predictions for the four South African teams. Meanwhile, the BizNews Rugby Show’s resident insider Rory weighed in on all matchups, including expected score margins.

Rory’s prediction – Stormers by 9: Rory acknowledges Ulster’s recent form and the difficulty of winning in Belfast but believes the Stormers’ backline, boosted by Damien Willemse’s return, will prove too dangerous.

Sean’s prediction – Stormers win: Summers, a lifelong Stormers fan, acknowledges the team’s immense talent but worries about their inconsistency, making this a difficult fixture in Belfast.

Rory’s prediction – Edinburgh by 16: With a full-strength squad and a playoff push in mind, Edinburgh should be far too strong for a struggling Dragons side, especially at home.

Rory’s prediction – Bulls by 20: Loftus has become a fortress again, and against a Zebre side languishing near the bottom, Rory expects a dominant Bulls victory.

Sean’s prediction – Bulls win: The Bulls have regained form after a rough patch, and with their strong squad, they should secure a clear victory at Loftus.

Rory’s prediction – Munster by 3: A tricky Irish derby, but despite Connacht’s tough home conditions, Rory sees Munster bouncing back from their Glasgow defeat with a narrow win.

Rory’s prediction – Ospreys by 4: The Ospreys’ recent form and playoff ambitions give them the edge in this Welsh derby, though Scarlets won’t go down without a fight.

Rory’s prediction – Sharks by 3: Leinster’s squad depth is always a threat, but Rory believes the Sharks will rise to the occasion at home, eager to impress their fans.

Sean’s prediction – too close to call: Leinster’s squad depth makes them a formidable opponent, while the Sharks have been inconsistent this season. Their ability to perform varies week to week, making this a difficult match to call.

Rory’s prediction – Benetton by 6: With their Six Nations internationals returning, Benetton should have enough firepower to edge past a Cardiff side that has been inconsistent.

Rory’s prediction – Glasgow Warriors by 14: The Lions’ poor away form and Glasgow’s strong home record make this an uphill battle for the South African side, with Rory predicting a comfortable Warriors win.

Sean’s prediction – Glasgow Warriors win: While the Lions play for each other and have great team spirit, winning in Glasgow’s tough conditions against a strong Warriors side will be a big challenge.

With a weekend of thrilling URC rugby ahead, fans will be eager to see if Summers’ and Rory’s predictions play out on the field. Just like in business, success in rugby is about making the right calls under pressure—and this weekend will put teams and leaders to the test once again.

