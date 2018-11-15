Four scary reasons foreign investments will outshine JSE

The local investment industry, until recently, was not a great proponent of offshore investments. They only became cheerleaders for offshore investments when they could not hide the massive under-performance of the JSE versus global investment markets anymore. The reason is simple: it makes more money with local as- sets under management as the fee structure of international fund houses is substantially lower than local funds. The local asset industry has one of the highest cost-structures in the world and therefore it stands to reason that local investments are preferred.

As an example, the recently launched Brenthurst Wealth Global Equity Fund, which only invests in exchange traded funds (ETFs) has a total costs structure of just over 1%, compared to 2-2,5% of the more popular offshore funds owned by SA companies.

Another reason why the local industry does not strongly recommend offshore investments is the fear (a real one) that the money taken offshore will be invested with international competitors. This fear is real as many of the best-performing sectors in the world (health care, technology, 4th industrial revolution funds) do not feature amongst the SA-owned companies, mainly due to scale.

Most investors know by now that the year 2018 has turned out to be a “annus horribilis” in many respects. The economy has slumped into a recession (two quarters of negative growth), unemployment has reached a new record high of almost 28% of the labour force, the rand weakened from R11.50 to lows of R15.70 earlier this year, and returns on the JSE have been negative by 16% so far this year.

The Medium Term Budget Review delivered by the new finance minister Tito Mboweni further revealed the depth of SA’s fiscal problems. SA’s total debt, now standing at around R3 trillion, already costs taxpayers an estimated R158 billion per year in interest costs alone. Any further downgrade by Moody’s will lead to an increase in interest cost in order to service this debt and potentially a further outflow of foreign capital.