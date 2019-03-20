Urgent government intervention sought for construction war zones

LONDON — Big construction sites in South Africa have become a battle ground as armed gangs try to disrupt building operations in the name of radical economic transformation often demanding a 30% stake in the construction project. In the case of the R1.65bn SANRAL Mtentu Bridge project in the Eastern Cape, the European backer pulled out of the project after building was violently disrupted. The Police and the courts appear unable to deal with the problem and those taken into custody are often released soon after arrest. President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out about what he called ‘radical economic robbery’ in September last year and called for consequences, but little has happened. The gangs involved in the criminality at the construction sites are egged on by a body calling themselves the Federation for Radical Economic Transformation (Ffret) led by Malusi Zondi and he claims to have 3,000 members, most of them former criminals. This situation has however now become so desperate that the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors has written a letter to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni calling for a meeting between the captains of the construction industry and the Minister to discuss urgent action. South Africa is losing valuable foreign investors and engineers because of the construction robbers. It is a highly sought after profession overseas, especially in the United Kingdom; South Africa cannot afford to lose engineers who do not want to work in a war zone. – Linda van Tilburg

By Loni Prinsloo and Ana Monteiro

(Bloomberg) – A South African engineering contractors’ lobby group asked the government to better enforce security as criminals have disrupted or vandalised R25.5bn ($1.8bn) of construction projects across the country.