DA to fight ANC in court over Covid-19 rules; nearly all Covid-19 infections are in WC; Comrades Marathon; MTN

The Reserve Bank is expected to cut interest rates by 50 basis points on May 21 to a record low of 3.75% to ease the pain of the country’s recession , as this quarter shows signs of a steep downturn due to limited economic activity, a Reuters poll found.

Nine of 20 economists surveyed a Reuters poll said the central bank would cut rates by 50 basis points to 3.75% next week. Four expect just a quarter-point trim. Three said the repo rate would be eased by 75 basis points and three expect no change.

Nedbank economists were the only forecasters to predict rates would be cut by a full percentage point.