‘Herman Mashaba might become SA’s Donald Trump’: political analyst

Offering an alternative to the array of opposition parties, entrepreneur-turned-politician Herman Mashaba’s Action SA party has not shied away from tackling controversial topics affecting SA. Outspoken and bold, Mashaba has taken to his social media platforms and in his media statements to express his discontent with the ANC’s policies. His former party, the DA, has not been spared from his forthright comments either as he said it is not serious about unseating the ANC from power. Mashaba’s views on black economic empowerment and land restitution have set him apart however, as he stated that he does not support these resolutions. In a webinar with political analyst Prof Tinyiko Maluleke and Tim Modise, Mashaba’s party was put in the spotlight. Maluleke likened the businessman to US President Donald Trump, qualifying his statements with some interesting remarks – Bernice Maune.

Bernice Maune

Herman Mashaba, who is contesting three municipalities, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Ekurhuleni – has issued a detailed vision and mission for his party, including policies that are contentious. Some of these policies, such as Mashaba’s assertion that BEE should be scrapped, have led to political analyst Prof Tinyiko Maluleke stating Mashaba and US President Donald Trump have similar political qualities.

According to Maluleke, every country has a Trump, a politician that is a champion for the people and may make populist statements without offering solid replacements for them.

“The problem with Mashaba’s policies is that…there is neither black nor white in South Africa, there are just South Africans. Of course, that is not borne out of any evidence.

“So he comes from that angle which is why he speaks out against BEE and proposes nothing in its place or an improvement for it. There are times when he sounds a little bit like Donald Trump and perhaps every country has it’s own Donald Trump and he might become ours,” said Maluleke.

On land expropriation without compensation, which is considered a divisive ANC policy and has been passed down by the party’s national executive committee, Mashaba said he did not support it. Instead, he said, the focus should be on building the economy and the private sector to enable people to have job opportunities and ultimately purchase land and property for themselves.

“We will lead the revitalisation of the South African economy through a clear, decisive and uncompromising implementation of sound policies that will deliver the promise of a prosperous and shared future,” commented Mashaba at the launch of his party.

Like Trump, Mashaba also intends to focus on industrial areas. This was a key manifesto policy of Trump’s which likely won him the election as millions of Americans residing in counties that were disregarded by the Democrats, voted for him, believing more jobs would be created in those sectors.

“When I was growing up, I remember the industrial areas of Babelegi, Garankuwa, Mogwasi, XwaXwa, Seshego and other areas across the country. In these communities, the only people who did not work were those who did not want to work.

“Today these communities sit with unemployment levels approaching 80% and youth who sit on street corners without purpose in their lives. These state-owned industrial areas are full of factories that lie empty, abandoned and derelict. A sad reminder of an era when South Africa was a manufacturing hub. We must change this,” said Mashaba in his launch speech.

However, it is Mashaba’s stance on the illegal immigrant crisis which has drawn comparisons between him and Trump by Maluleke. Trump has taken a hardline approach on illegal immigration, at times alienating and vilifying the large foreign community in the US.

“…We have not met the expectations of our own citizens and, therefore, cannot possibly meet the expectations of citizens of other nations who are here illegally as well. We have the right and legal obligation to our citizens to determine who may enter our country and for what reason. These are not only our laws but the laws of most self-respecting nations in the world,” said Mashaba.

Maluleke refers to aspects of these policies as appearing harsh but they could garner support.

“There are aspects of his policies that are jarring. I do think that he comes into the fray at a time when there is much displeasure with the ruling party. The DA from which he comes is in all manner of trouble and so chances are that he will get some support. I don’t know whether it will be enough support to make a difference,” lamented Maluleke.

