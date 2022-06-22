Fuel efficiency – surviving the continuous fuel spikes

*This content is brought to you by WeBuyCars

As a South African, you are probably starting to run out of ways to cope with the constant fuel spikes. Just when you start to adjust, another spike hits. Even though we currently have little control over the situation, WeBuyCars believes that by driving a fuel-efficient vehicle, you might be able to better survive the fuel spikes. There might be more fuel-efficient options than you think!

How to determine whether a vehicle is fuel-efficient

The formula most often used to calculate fuel consumption in litres/ 100kms is:

(Litres used X 100) ÷ km travelled = litres per 100km

A vehicle is considered to have good fuel efficiency when it uses around 5 to 8 litres per 100km. A vehicle using 8 to 12 litres per 100km is considered to be average and anything more than 12 litres per 100km would be considered as poor fuel efficiency.

Choosing the most fuel-efficient companion

Based on this formula, the following vehicles are considered to have excellent fuel efficiency:

Cars

Toyota Aygo 1.0 (4.3 litres per 100km)

Renault Kwid Dynamique Automatic (4.4 litres per 100km)

Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.0TSI GT (4.6 litres per 100km)

Kia Picanto 1.0L (5.1 litres per 100km)

BMW X3 20D (5.4 litres per 100km)

SUV’s

Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Ambiente (4.6 litres per 100km)

Renault Duster 1.5dCi Zen Automatic (4.8 litres per 100km)

Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0TSi 70kW Comfortline (4.8 litres per 100km)

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi EX (5.1 litres per 100km)

Suzuki Ignis 1.2 GL (5.1 litres per 100km)

Bakkies

Ford Ranger 2.2 DCI Double Cab (6.5 litres per 100km)

Nissan Navara (6.8 litres per 100km)

Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 Double Cab (7.1 litres per 100km)

Mitsubishi Triton (6.7 litres per 100km)

Isuzu D-Max 250 Double Cab (7.7 litres per 100km)

Ultimately, it all comes down to finding the balance between your own unique vehicle needs and the most fuel-efficient companion. A fuel-efficient hatchback might not fit your current lifestyle, leading you to rather consider a fuel-efficient SUV or bakkie. With WeBuyCars, you are rather spoilt for choice with a large selection of about 8 000 vehicles currently available. You can either visit one of their 12 branches, across South Africa, or you can even buy a car on the WeBuyCars website. Talk about efficiency!

When the time comes where you are ready to trade in your vehicle for something more fuel-efficient, you can complete the easy online form, with your vehicle’s details, to receive an offer from WeBuyCars, moments later. When you are ready to proceed, they will come to you to evaluate the vehicle and you’ll receive payment on the spot.

With WeBuyCars, you can easily get the perfect vehicle to suit all your needs. Visit webuycars.co.za to get ahead of the fuel spikes today!

