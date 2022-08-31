St Francis Links Villas – Our sales experts

*This content is brought to you by St Francis Links Villas

Adrian Gardiner Developer and founder of the Mantis Group

Whilst working with the St Francis Links team over these past couple of years, my team and I have developed an appreciation for the value of this pristine estate, its standards and ethos. We are excited to bring an exclusive and limited opportunity to enhance the already established and growing choice of residential options on the estate.

With the Mantis philosophy of Man And Nature Together Is Sustainable, matched with this beautiful setting, the St Francis Links Villas will cater for a discerning client looking for comfort, views, luxury, security, health and lifestyle choices. It has been a pleasure engaging with the Links developers and board, Jeff Clause and his exco team and it is now my pleasure to introduce you to this project.

This is my personal invitation to you, to contact our property experts and explore this unique opportunity. I look forward to meeting you and to developing another quality asset on the beautiful Links estate, one that I personally have bought into as well. And one which we believe will add value to this award-winning pocket of excellence which is St Francis Links.

Meet Our Sales Experts

St Francis Bay continues to be a desirable destination and the St Francis Links has experienced an exponential increase in interest from both visitors and investors over the past 2-3 years.

It is not surprising when you consider the mature management structure, exceptional golf course and amenities on offer that compliment secure estate living.

In addition, the rollout of Fibre optic connectivity, self-sustaining water sources and future solar technology throughout the estate, as well as numerous new family focused facilities planned for imminent rollout, all complement the existing lifestyle offerings.

There is a significant number of young families arriving for permanent residence, but equally more mature investors are looking at a scaled down residence with a turn-key offering. The St Francis Links Villas address’ this requirement with the Villa site location offering outstanding north facing golf course, village and sea views.

Discerning buyers have peace of mind that an experienced professional development team are managing the process, which is comforting in this current competitive and challenging construction arena, with the fixed pricing contract and no further surprises.

Merle Peens, the principal at Sotheby’s St Francis Bay adds that after seeing many developments launched and proposed over the past 25 years it is delightful to see that the St Francis Links Villas development has committed to breaking ground and progressing as thoroughly as this one.

Neil Mulder

Resident Agent

Registered with the PPRA

We at M²Residential Properties are extremely proud to represent this prestigious development on the exclusive St Francis Links, with this well-established estate attracting families of all ages.

The cost of a golf membership at St Francis Links, is covered when you become a property owner. The fractional membership structure allows for the levies to include green-fees and unlimited golf all year round.

With buying a sectional title property you get added security and services delivered through the

St Francis Links Villas own body corporate. The current financial status of the Homeowners Association, ensures that future estate amenities and self-sustainable off-grid projects are attainable. With the help of MI Designs we are able to provide a full turn-key solution for all purchases with an optional-extra furniture-pack.

COVID has taught us many lessons, one of which is that we can work from home in practically all professions, resulting in mass-migration to coastal villages and towns where people can enjoy the luxury of working from home while residing in their preferred holiday destination. We have also noticed the trend for people to own much smaller properties, lowering the maintenance of their primary residence, as well as holiday home, throughout the year.

St Francis is a very popular destination and continues to attract foreign nationals, which makes this a viable option in the rental market for an investment opportunity during peak season, offering fantastic investment yields. Particularly speaking to the East Coast of South Africa, the local property market trends continue to improve as a result of the infrastructure and effective management.

The biggest benefits of this estate would most certainly be the security and lifestyle benefits on offer. St Francis Bay and St Francis Links ticks all the boxes for connectivity, sustainability, leisure, security, health and wellness. With electric fencing around the perimeter, ensuring that safety is a priority.

St Francis links is affectively its own governing municipality with its very own water purification plant, fiber installations throughout and solar power technology being rolled out. The links also offers investors and property owners an opportunity for additional storage such as boats and golf carts on the estate.

M² Residential, fully endorse this prestigious development. We listen to the consumer-needs and strive to meet these needs by utilizing professionals in the industry. From innovative building designs, exclusive setting and location, quality craftmanship and our experienced property professionals, we are having a blast selling these limited opportunities.

Daniel Matthee

Agent and Director

Registered with PPRA

Jeff Clause CEO St Francis Links

At the Links, we focus on the experience. Anticipating our guests’ needs from the hot cappuccino and daily course set-up to fresh towels on the cart when the rains come. We thrive on hosting events for the members, our visitors and guests.

Our championship course has received multiple accolades and we have worked hard over the years, on playability for better enjoyment. We also strongly believe that every person who comes through our gate is a potential new homeowner, ambassador or returning guest.

Our world is all about hospitality and providing it around a game we all love!

The 1 September marked the start of my 30th year in SA. I am American by birth, and South African by choice! We have spent the last 15 years building the “brand” know as St Francis Links, which is now not only a destination for world-class golf, but also growing as the choice for family living.

