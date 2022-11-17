*This content is brought to you by St Francis Links Villas

Located within the exclusive St Francis Links estate, St Francis Links Villas is a development brought to you by Adrian Gardiner – founder of the Mantis Group in association with the St Francis Links and is an opportunity to own your own piece of paradise in the most sought-after part of St Francis Bay through the purchase of a sectional title property.

Here, your family will have a home for all of life’s phases and all seasons – where every day feels like you’re on holiday.

The St Francis Links Villas and apartments are nestled in the lush greenery overlooking the 18th fairway of this world-class Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and host to the 2022/2023 PGA Tournament. With 24-hour security paramount in the access-controlled St Francis Links estate and views overlooking the St Francis Village, to the ocean and distant mountain horizons, you’re not just buying a home, you’re investing in the St Francis lifestyle.

There are a limited number of one and two-bedroom apartments and freestanding villas, with only one penthouse apartment available! This exclusive residential estate provides a secure and peaceful environment, with homes designed with your family in mind.

St Francis Links Villas residents have access to all amenities in the greater estate and is an exercise-lovers paradise, with multiple running, walking, and cycling trails throughout the estate for your family’s enjoyment, where encountering the exquisite birdlife and other wildlife is a daily privilege. And the Leisure Centre is comprised of a fully equipped gym and climate-controlled swimming pool. In addition, the St Francis Links estate are planning the expansion of their lifestyle offerings with more family focused facilities envisioned to include a multi-sport surface where one can enjoy a large range of team and individual sports, as well as padel ball courts, braai facilities, outdoor gym, a second pool and leisure facility, sand pit, pump track and the like.

The St Francis Links Villas are situated adjacent to the clubhouse featuring the ever-popular Lighthouse restaurant and Jacks’ Bar, located on the 19th hole, which is the perfect place for residents to become friends and families to celebrate milestones, with expert attention to detail, delectable menu and professional service by experienced staff making conferencing and wedding functions a popular choice amongst the locals and visitors alike.

As a St Francis Links Villas resident, you and your family will experience the beauty and peace of this special place year-round. Quiet, access-controlled community living, where lifestyle choices and amenities are all within walking distance.

St Francis Links Villas is located on the 18th fairway of the iconic Jack Nicklaus Signature links course where age old golfing traditions are combined with modern facilities, a challenging course, pristine natural surrounds, and superb personal service, to create a memorable golfing experience that residents and visitors can enjoy year-round. This, along with a personalised experience, hosted by one of the four PGA Professionals under the leadership of Master PGA Professional Jeff Clause, means that St Francis Links is a must-visit on your golfing itinerary.

The Wellness Centre located within the St Francis Links Villas development, allows residents to choose from an array of options to suit their specific healthcare needs and can tailor their level of care as needed. The team of Medwell SA professionals will cater to holistic healthcare and wellness services to meet the general needs of your family at every stage – starting from antenatal care right through to in-home nursing services, ensuring favourable solutions as an alternative to long term hospitalisation and care in specialised facilities with the aim to provide patient centred care with an emphasis on the clinical needs and requirements as well as the personal needs of the patient and family.

Mr & Mrs Gardiner inspecting the site in anticipation of moving into their own Villa!

St Francis Links Villas construction is well under way with the occupation date set for November 2023, by the reputable professional development team offering a full-turnkey service to include:

Future-forward design and construction elements

Fibre connectivity

DSTV connectivity

Self-sufficient water sources and storage tanks

Environmentally sustainable landscaping

Pet friendly options

The following optional extras are also available:

Furniture packs

Appliance packs (built in gas hob, oven and extractors included in purchase cost)

Wallock system for perfectly organised garage storage solution

Inverters with back-up battery power

However, the estate is currently in process of launching their own solar plant!

Views from the One-bedroom apartments

St Francis Links Villas Residents will enjoy the following services and facilities included in the monthly levies:

Golf Membership and associated discounts

Access to all amenities on the estate

Golf Cart charging stations

Electric Vehicle charging stations

24-hour security

Building maintenance and Insurance

Gardening of communal gardens and refuse removal

Health and Wellness assessments and GPS linked 24-hour support

Property management options for long and short-term letting, housekeeping, catering, laundry and personalised healthcare are also available on request

One-bedroom apartments from R1 950 000 with total monthly levy from R3 800 per month

Two-bedroom apartments from R3 850 000 with total monthly levy from R4 900 per month

Free-Standing Villas from R5 250 000 with monthly levy from R6 200 per month

The total purchase cost includes:

NO Transfer Duty

Conveyancing and Transfer Fees

Body Corporate Levy Stabilisation Fund Fee

SFL HOA Joining Fee

Discover lifestyle living, now!

