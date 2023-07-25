*This content is brought to you by Kagiso Trust

In this insightful discussion, three business leaders share their perspectives on the critical need for radical collaboration to address the challenges of local government infrastructure in South Africa. Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Richard Gaybba, Chair of the Makana Business Forum, and Ken Clark, CEO of Twizza Beverages Eastern Cape, shed light on the urgent requirements for quick turnaround times, proper maintenance, and efficient service delivery. Despite the discouraging state of many municipalities, these leaders discuss their efforts to bring about positive change through initiatives like radical collaboration and the circle of unity.

Businesses expect quick turnaround times from local governments regarding inquiries and requests, such as water provision, electricity, waste removal, and efficient road maintenance. Speedy and responsive infrastructure is crucial for productivity and competitiveness. The CEO emphasized that functional roads, operational traffic lights, and effective governance are essential for thriving businesses.

The general situation in many local governments in South Africa reflects discouragement due to a lack of skills, accountability, and responsiveness. The lack of incentives for performance and low voter participation contribute to the prevailing problems. Instances of poor service delivery, like water shortages in certain districts, have caused businesses to consider relocating.

Businesses recognize that they should not be responsible for assisting local governments in performing their duties. Instead, the private sector and local government collaboration should focus on ensuring local governments create the necessary conditions and service-level agreements for businesses to thrive. This means hiring competent and skilled individuals and establishing a culture of accountability and high performance.

The interviewee suggested a radical shift in the approach to local government management to improve the situation. This begins with reevaluating the type of individuals hired for key positions, such as city managers, and ensuring they possess the necessary skills and competencies. Performance management and a rigorous assessment process, similar to the private sector, can help ensure the right people are in the right roles.

The Mukoki stressed the importance of quantifying and defining culture within local government organizations. This includes setting clear expectations and standards for hiring individuals who align with the desired culture and values. Local governments can establish a cohesive and competent team committed to delivering effective service by doing so.

Clarke, CEO of Twizza Beverages Eastern Cape, shares his experiences with the Queenstown municipality, which has struggled financially and with infrastructure issues. Load shedding and insufficient infrastructure maintenance have negatively impacted his business, leading to increased costs and reduced productivity.

Gaybba, Chair of the Makana Business Forum, describes similar challenges, including water supply issues, electrical failures, poor road infrastructure, and inadequate sewerage treatment. These problems affect the town’s economy, which is heavily reliant on the tertiary sector.

Despite the difficulties, Gaybba expresses some optimism due to efforts in radical collaborations and discussions. However, he believes that holding officials accountable is crucial for meaningful change.

Clarke emphasizes the need for a national plan involving businesses, government, and communities to address these challenges collectively. He stresses the importance of admitting problems and seeking assistance to find solutions. He also calls for holding local government officials accountable and involving experts to resolve the situation.

Both business owners express concern over the lack of action and the resistance from local municipalities. They highlight the urgent need for collaboration, proper planning, and financial support to make a significant impact.

In conclusion, the current state of local government infrastructure in South Africa is posing serious challenges for businesses and communities alike. Radical collaborations and discussions show some promise, but urgent action, accountability, and a national plan are essential to create a positive change for the future.

