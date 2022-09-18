Open Letter to Rob Hersov’s character assassin

Open Letter to Bruce Robertson

By John Varty

Hello Bruce,

Rob Hersov was a kid at school during apartheid.

His father, Basil Hersov, Harry Oppenheimer and others made huge amounts of money during the time of apartheid, its true!

However this was the system of the time. They didn’t invent it – they exploited it. This was the ball that was bowled to them.

Harry Oppenheimer and Basil Hersov put large amounts of money behind the Progressive Party. They publicly opposed the Nationalist Government.

To criticise Rob Hersov for the system he was born into is unfair and uncalled for!

So Rob left the country and made billions of dollars … so what!

The point you should make is, he is back in South Africa with his wealth and his vision and he is here to make a difference!

Rob Hersov is prepared to stand up and say what we all know and believe but are too scared to say!

We should be supporting him, not opposing him.

I and many reasonable South Africans are thrilled that Rob is back, and I for one think he is a ray of hope in a very dark world.

Rob Hersov could be the catalyst to bring the opposition parties together in a coalition.

This is our only hope of toppling the corrupt, criminal government!

Perhaps you could write a more positive article on how a deal could be brokered to bring the opposition parties together. Trashing Rob Hersov takes us nowhere!

John Varty, Global Environmental Futurist

