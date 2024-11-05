BizNews Top of the Pops October 2024

Find the 15 best-read stories of October 2024 on BizNews.com below and see what the tribe found most interesting last month. Scroll to the bottom for the top 10 most-watched BizNewsTV videos from October 2024. Let the countdown begin…

BizNews Reporter

15

Solar vs. Eskom: A cost comparison The escalating cost of electricity in South Africa has become a significant concern for businesses, impacting their bottom lines and overall operations. Find the full story here.

14

Rob Hersov: Why capitalism works and socialism does not Capitalism, marked by private ownership and free-market competition, has proven to drive innovation, prosperity, and personal freedom. Find the full story here.

13

Patrick McLaughlin: ANC remains determined to execute on NHI The ANC’s push for a National Health Insurance (NHI) system is facing mounting resistance from the public and healthcare professionals. Find the full story here.

12

3 steps to mastering a debt-free retirement Do you picture yourself entering retirement without the burden of loans or credit card debt, or is your reality a bit more harsh?. Find the full story here.

11

Wilgenhof closure: Tradition, controversy, and transformation – Marie-Louise Antoni The closure of Wilgenhof, South Africa’s oldest men’s residence, marks a turning point in Stellenbosch University’s history. Find the full story here.

10

Wilgenhof report was secretly altered, Retired Judge Edwin Cameron’s affidavit reveals The Wilgenhof Alumni Association has taken Stellenbosch University to court over allegations of concealed findings in a report advising on Wilgenhof’s closure. Find the full story here.

9

🔒 Bigger BRICS – what now 9-nation bloc means for world The BRICS group, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Iran, the UAE, Ethiopia, and Egypt. Find the full story here.

8

The DA is right to play hardball in Tshwane: John Endres The Democratic Alliance (DA) is challenging the ANC’s governance strategy in Gauteng, using the ousting of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink as leverage. Find the full story here.

7

Frans Cronje’s bold prediction: Is the GNU South Africa’s last hope? – Mike Berger Mike Berger critically engages with Dr. Frans Cronje’s analysis of South Africa’s political landscape, especially his recent interviews on Alec Hogg’s BizNews. Find the full story here.

6

BHI Ponzi: Court grants Haldane travel permission, investors outraged In a controversial turn of events, Michael Haldane, founder of Global and Local and one of the primary accused in the BHI Trust Ponzi scheme, was granted permission by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court to travel to Tokyo in November to visit a sick relative. Find the full story here.

5

Hydrogen power takes off in SA: A game-changer for clean energy and jobs – Chuck Stephens Hydrogen power is emerging as a transformative force in South Africa’s clean energy landscape, offering a sustainable alternative to the country’s coal-dependent electricity grid. Find the full story here.

4

Dr Jackie Stone, key to wiping out Covid-19 in Zimbabwe, found guilty on two charges In an interview with Dr Jackie Stone last week, she told BizNews that she was facing four charges laid against her by the Registrar of the Medical Council in Zimbabwe. Find the full story here.

3

Richard Wilkinson: Another klap for Lesufi over Pretoria Girls as Mbeki weighs in Former President Thabo Mbeki, alongside Professor Angina Parekh and Dr. Philani Mthembu, has issued a sharp critique of the Gauteng government’s handling of a racism scandal at Pretoria High School for Girls. Find the full story here.

2

Cathy Buckle: Zimbabwe’s currency crashes, millions left 44% poorer overnight In her latest “Letter from Zimbabwe,” Cathy Buckle paints a vivid picture of a nation teetering on the edge of economic collapse and deepening inequality. Find the full story here.

1

Martin Luitingh: Wilgenhof – RIP Doc Craven, your boys came through for you In the wake of the University of Stellenbosch’s controversial decision to close the Wilgenhof men’s residence, the narrative of justice reveals deep flaws in governance and judgment. Find the full story here.

BizNewsTV Top of the Pops October 2024

BizNewsTV Best of October 2024 The BizNewsTV YouTube channel’s 10 best-watched videos of October 2024. Find the YouTube playlist here.



