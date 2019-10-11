A ‘drum roll’ for Independent Newspapers – Paul Hoffman, SC

Subject: Re: Your interview with Meshack Radebe

Dear Mr Hans,

1. In August inl.co.za published your report of the interview Meshack Radebe gave you.

2. As the report contains direct evidence of corruption by a current cabinet minister and others in the buying of votes in the foyer of the hotel at which ANC Nasrec conference delegates stayed in December 2017, we reported the matter to the police, the Hawks, the ID of the NPA and to the Zondo Commission.

3. Upon being interviewed by a senior investigator, Radebe denies have said the words you attribute to him in your report of the interview.

4. Do you have a recordIng of any kind of the interview?

5. Do you have an explanation for Radebe’s denial of the veracity of your report of the interview?

6. You will appreciate that the denial by Radebe brings your ethics and the propriety of your report as published into question. The report may possibly amount to the peddling of disinformation for the purposes of factional infighting in the ANC to which you are an unwitting party. As a former MEC in KZN, Radebe is (or was, if he has really resigned) a senior member of the ANC who ought to be above lying to and misleading a journalist.

7. We consider that you are entitled to an opportunity to explain Radebe’s denial, which is why this email is being addressed to you. Your report may have to be retracted or corrected, or, the falsehood of the denial by Radebe may have to be exposed.

8. If we do not hear from you by noon on Friday we reserve our right to take the matter further with the appropriate authorities without further notice to you.

Yours in accountability

Paul Hoffman