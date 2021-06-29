Land grabs by means of covid endangerment – a cautionary tale by Chuck Stephens

We all remember the devastating consequences of land grabs in Zimbabwe. In this article, Chuck Stephens, Executive Director at Desmond Tutu Centre for Leadership and a popular columnist at BizNews, states that ‘we are starting to see reruns of those horrible scenes.’ Stephens tells a chilling story about his own arrest and “three-night special” in jail over the past weekend. As a 70 year old man, Stephens objectively falls into the minority of those who are vulnerable to severe illness from Covid-19. Throwing him into an overcrowded jail cell – with no charge sheet and having been denied the right to make a statement – is therefore, surely, reckless. Stephens believes that it was brought about by a man with a fierce grudge against whom he won a court case relating to property ownership earlier this year. He believes that land grabs are happening and that ‘covid endangerment’ is the weapon being used, stating that; ‘there are forces out there that want your land no matter what they have to do to get it – Including some policemen.’ His story is provided as a cautionary tale, a testament to the accounts of the past weekend in case of his death. – Nadya Swart

Zimbabwe scenarios using Covid endangerment instead of guns

By Chuck Stephens*

Off-beat, in-sync, on mark, out of Africa

I have lived in Southern Africa since 1982, in Angola, Zimbabwe, Mozambique. And now for 26 years in South Africa. I didn’t want to live in South Africa before the first free and democratic elections were held. Since then, I have worked feverishly to try to improve conditions for youth.

So I can well remember the land grab scenarios of the early 1990s. Even a Canadian friend of mine was not spared, although he had none of the attitudes of former Rhodesians. He started a flower farm near Harare and at first it thrived. Then they forced him out of the country and seized it. Why am I starting in Zimbabwe and not South Africa? Because here in Mpumalanga Province, we are starting to see reruns of those horrible scenes. Even though this very month, the government of Zimbabwe has allocated $1 million to pay those white farmers for their losses. Because they want them to return!

What Mugabe did to them was déjà vu of what Idi Amin did to Ugandan Asians. He knocked out a whole layer in the economy, and did permanent harm to Uganda’s economy.

This introduction sets the scene for what has happened to me in Mpumalanga Province in recent years. This weekend there was a ugly scene. About 4 pm on Friday, the police came to the C4L campus and arrested me. They did not give me any details, and would not allow me to write a statement. Thus starts the “three-night special” in jail. Because the Law says that you can only be held for 48 hours – but if you snafu someone late enough on a Friday, it runs over to the first working day after the 48 hours expires.

Today I arrived in court and I still didn’t not receive a charge sheet, but I was told to return next week. I could only make an educated guess, because the standard form they gave me mentioned “Violation of a Protection Order”. And there is only one of these. Because this case is now SUB JUDICE, I have to leave any details about it out.

Suffice it to say that the man who opened the case works at the Premier’s Office. He has been there for 23 years and has reached a managerial position. And he is absolutely furious that earlier this year, on April 21st, another Magistrate decided a long-awaited case in our favour. That case is now closed, so I can talk about it a bit.

It pertains to a house on our campus that an ex-tenant claimed to have bought. We disagreed, and it took five years to reach trial on February 19th 2021. Two months later, the case was decided in our favour.

This is where the Zimbabwe scenarios are reminiscent. They don’t care what the magistrate says, they will not give up the house. I have tried various approaches to get them to back off. No way. They are South African nationals, and they don’t like “makwere kwere” like me winning cases in court. To them, that just shows that the courts are somehow biased in favour of the minority, against the majority, which is ludicrous.

So how do you take out a Canadian missionary? It is called COVID ENDANGERMENT.

The police knew that the jail already had 17 people in this 4m x 8m cell. Cheek by jowl. No masking, no social distancing. And these guys were very religious and enjoyed singing at the top of their lungs in the evening, in the confined space. Didn’t someone tell them that you can go to church, but you can’t sing because the exhaling can be dangerous.

Another facet was curious – of these 18 people there were only white South Africa citizens and foreigners. Not one of them was a black citizen. Given our demography, what are the chances of that happening? What is going on?

So I was locked up (not locked down) in this jail. I found that 13 of my new friends were Mozambicans. We became friends quickly because I happen to be fluent in Portuguese. Three of these 13 were very sick with deep coughs. They have been locked up for over a month this way. And on this very same weekend, we returned to Alert-Level 4. Not in the jail, I can assure you.

My take on this is that my adversary got so frustrated at losing case after case in court (nine out of twelve cases won, the other four still pending – over six years), that he colluded with some police officers to expose me to Covid-19. I am seventy years old, very vulnerable to this disease. We have seen police officers colluding with this fellow before – even cutting the chain on our campus gate, to get him inside. But I cannot digress into the content of the current cases, because they are SUB JUDICE, including the new one that he launched on Friday last week.

All I can do is point out that COVID ENDANGERMENT is illegal. It is similar to the Law on AIDS ENDANGERMENT in our previous pandemic. To knowingly expose someone to the virus without warning them of your status is a crime. Of course the “woke” thinkers don’t want it that way. But that is the way that Law stands. Not just in South Africa, but in many countries.

Remember the story of Fish Mahlalela? He was a target of AIDS ENDANGERMENT. History is repeating itself.

I will look into laying charges of attempted murder at this man from the Premier’s Office and the police officers involved. I am recording this narrative so that if I die of Covid next month, in the midst of our Third Wave, you will know how I contracted it. My friends can attest to how careful I have been since March 2020 to self-isolate and to work from home.

But there are forces out there that want your land no matter what they have to do to get it. Including some policemen. As far as I can tell, both our police precinct and our magistrate’s court are “for sale”.

To my way of thinking, the criminal syndicate that wants to occupy a house that belongs to us at any cost, has their tentacles into the local police force and into the local Judiciary. Whoever reads the newspapers knows about this.

My story of this past weekend is a cautionary tale. Please be careful and don’t be naïve. Land is a target and if they have to take you out to get their hands on YOUR LAND, they will. This focus has become pathological, and I fear the worst for my own health.

Chuck Stephens works at the Desmond Tutu Centre for Leadership. He has written this article in his own capacity.

