Relationships the differentiator in wealth management

By Magnus Heystek*

I founded Brenthurst Wealth in 2004 with co-founders Sue Heystek and Brian Butchart, with the goal to establish Brenthurst Wealth as the best possible advisory business in SA. It could never be the biggest, but it could be the best. And this has been our guiding light ever since we opened our small little office in Fourways, Johannesburg, together with my personal assistant Celeste Phakathi and a handful of clients.

Today, I am proud to say we have a national presence with eight offices across the country and satellite offices covering the rest, 65 staff members and more than 20 qualified financial planners, most of whom are Certified Financial Planner® professionals.

And always was there the question: can we do better? In how we do things, quality of research, level of independent advice, systems and technology—all the unseen things that make for a holistic financial planning and advisory company.

Together with several key players in the media, none more than Alec Hogg, first at Moneyweb and thereafter founder at BizNews, have we created an awareness and a presence which I think has made a difference in the investment debate in SA which tends to be dominated by the large asset managers with their obvious vested interests. The issues being debated today, were first raised during our series of seminars – called Quo Vadis SA? – hosted around the country in 2015 and 2016. Sadly, many of the forecasts made in those days have turned out to be very accurate. For a few years, we were fortunate to secure the services of top-rated economist Mike Schüssler who provided Brenthurst and its clients with quality and in-depth economic research. He sadly passed away two months ago: a huge loss to all

The results from the Intellidex surveys speak for themselves: for 6 years Brenthurst has featured in the top three advisory categories, twice coming out on top (2017 and 2020). In addition, in years past have we also featured in the top relationship manager category. Sonia du Plessis head of Brenthurst Stellenbosch, received the award in 2019 when the category was first introduced. Managing Director, Brian Butchart is the winner of the relationship manager category this year and placed in the top three consecutively, in 2020 and 2021 and André Basson, head of Brenthurst Val de Vie was the runner-up in 2021.

This year all three top relationship advisors are from Brenthurst – against stiff competition from almost 50 wealth management companies in SA. I couldn’t be prouder.

Managing Director Brian Butchart CFP® was announced as the winner of the 2022 relationship manager category, with Sonia Du Plessis CFP® and Head of Brenthurst Wealth Stellenbosch in second place, followed by Renee Eagar CFP® and Head of Brenthurst Wealth Claremont, Cape Town in third place.

The first six months of 2022 were a rollercoaster ride for investors with several factors driving markets downward. Few regions of the world were spared, and markets everywhere have declined as inflation accelerates (in some countries to highs last seen 40 years ago), interest rates are hiked and the impact of war in Eastern Europe weighs on sentiment.

It is during the challenging times in markets that the importance of client relationships and regular communication are highlighted. Our consistent excellent performance in this highly regarded award indicates that we continue to deliver the guidance and advice our clients expect from us.

Building relationships over the long term is a key component of our philosophy and the cornerstone of our investment approach. The relationship manager category of the Intellidex award is purely based on reviews by clients, which makes this recognition incredibly meaningful. Brian, Sonia and Renee have all been with Brenthurst for more than a decade. Their commitment and dedication to the clients they serve secured this ranking for our advisors.

In its report about the 2022 award, Intellidex notes that the category for relationship managers recognises individuals who have ensured that the relationship with their clients is personal, trustworthy and sustainable. Many clients have mentioned that the reason they are clients of firms is because of the excellent service they receive from their relationship managers.

Brenthurst was ranked in third place in the category for boutique wealth managers this year, the sixth time we were listed amongst the top five companies in SA. To remain amongst the best in the land requires a team effort – advisors, as well as the administrative and support teams – all contributed to this us maintaining this ranking.

Brenthurst also ranked amongst the top companies in the archetypes for passive lump-sum investors and entrepreneurs.

The Intellidex Private Banks and Wealth Manager Awards are based on a review by a judging panel of financial industry experts and client reviews for the participating companies. The scoring was exceptionally close again this year, proving the standard of client service delivered by wealth managers in SA.

Magnus Heystek is the co-founder, director and investment strategist of Brenthurst Wealth.

To discuss your financial strategy with Brenthurst or reach any of its eight offices countrywide send a message to [email protected] .

